Ralph Glidden

A gifted teller of stories and jokes, a musician and songwriter, the storekeep at the Cooke City Store for nearly 30 years and local historian, a veteran of Vietnam, and a man who revered and cared deeply about the environment, Ralph Glidden, 78, left us peacefully on March 31, 2022, in Scottsdale, AZ, 6 weeks after learning he had esophageal cancer.

He was born on March 6, 1944 in Colorado Springs, CO. Surviving him are his best friend and partner of 52 years, Sue, sisters Barbara Warner and Shirley Jones, Uncle Marion McLachlin, nephews Eric Jones, Jason Jones, Clark Yokom, Ken Yokom, Gabe Higham, Damian Higham, Joshua Higham, and Tim Short, and nieces Kari Shankle, Jennifer Higham, and Erika Bloom, as well as dearly loved great-nieces and great-nephews, cousins and second cousins and many, many friends.

A farewell party in late July will be held in Cooke City. Contact Troy Wilson at the Cooke City Store for details.

Ralph will be missed but he and I lived our life together preparing to die, not missing many beats that counted. See you on a stream, walking Goat Meadow, hiking the trails lined with spring wildflowers across the Superstition Mountains and the McDowell Mountain Preserve. Farewell and well done!