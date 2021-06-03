Menu
Shelley D. Francetich
Shelley D. (Wildin) Francetich

Shelley D. (Wildin) Francetich, 61 of Laurel, MT passed away on May 31, 2021 following a lengthy illness. Shelley is survived by her husband Wayne; daughter Jessica (Dustin) Hart (grandchildren-Kingston, Blake and Vera) and son Bradley Francetich (granddaughter-Kayley); and many other special family members. Cremation has taken place and a Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, June 5, at Laurel United Methodist Church. A full obituary will be available on Shelley's Tribute page at www.cfgbillings.com.


Published by Billings Gazette on Jun. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
5
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Laurel United Methodist Church
MT
Sorry for your loss Wayne and to the entire Francetich Family!
Dave Czerwonke
Friend
June 6, 2021
Dear Wayne, I am so very sad as Shelley was such a lovely lady with so much class. I will always remember the weekend that she went to Butte with me to visit my Mom. She sang to me in the car on the way over and back. She had such a lovely voice! I will never forget how nice she was to me as well as cherish the wonderful memories of her. May God bless you and your family during this difficult time. Kind regards.
Therese Johnstone
Friend
June 3, 2021
I´m so very sorry for your loss Wayne, and family. My thoughts are with you.
Sunny Sutton
Friend
June 3, 2021
