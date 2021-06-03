Dear Wayne, I am so very sad as Shelley was such a lovely lady with so much class. I will always remember the weekend that she went to Butte with me to visit my Mom. She sang to me in the car on the way over and back. She had such a lovely voice! I will never forget how nice she was to me as well as cherish the wonderful memories of her. May God bless you and your family during this difficult time. Kind regards.

Therese Johnstone Friend June 3, 2021