Shelley D. (Wildin) Francetich
Shelley D. (Wildin) Francetich, 61 of Laurel, MT passed away on May 31, 2021 following a lengthy illness. Shelley is survived by her husband Wayne; daughter Jessica (Dustin) Hart (grandchildren-Kingston, Blake and Vera) and son Bradley Francetich (granddaughter-Kayley); and many other special family members. Cremation has taken place and a Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, June 5, at Laurel United Methodist Church. A full obituary will be available on Shelley's Tribute page at www.cfgbillings.com.