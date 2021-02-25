Wayne Muri

Wayne Muri, age 73, of Miles City passed away on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021 surrounded by family at the Advanced Long Term Care Hospital in Billings, MT, after a courageous battle with Guillain-Barré Syndrome.

Wayne was born Feb. 3, 1948 in Forsyth, MT, to William and Virginia (Reed) Muri.

He attended school in Rosebud, MT and was a proud member of the Rosebud Wranglers. He was in the honor society and graduated as Valedictorian of his high school class. He went to college at Montana State University in Bozeman, MT and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting.

Wayne married Roxie Davis on June 21, 1969 in Forsyth, MT. They made their home in Miles City, where they raised their three children Brad, Stacey and Craig. He worked his entire 32-year career as Business Manager at Miles Community College. In 1982 he married Sue Schwindt and became stepfather to Val and Tony.

He was an avid sports enthusiast. As a teenager he was a star on the basketball court and the baseball diamond. When he got older, he enjoyed horseshoes and softball, but his talents were exploited in bowling and darts. He was integral in the development of the Miles City Youth Bowling Program and was a member of the local and state Bowling Hall of Fame. He enjoyed watching sports and ran many sporting brackets, pools, and fantasy leagues. In his later years, he cherished watching his grandchildren participate in any sport, especially baseball and bowling.

Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Virginia Muri, his stepson Tony Schwindt, his grandparents and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Wayne is survived by his children, Brad (Michelle) Muri of Billings, Stacey (Jim) Hill of Miles City, and Craig (Charlotte) Muri of Miles City; his stepdaughter, Val Schwindt; his grandchildren Kristin Miller, Chase and Jarrett Gunther, Brandon Hill and Jensen and Cameron Muri; his great-grandchildren, Madison Ash, Macey Miller and Melody and Lyric Chavez; his sister, LeeAnn (Clyde) Lees, his nephew, Clay Rogers and his best friend, Roxie.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021 from 1-4 p.m. at Stevenson & Sons Funeral Home in Miles City. Family will receive friends on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021 from 4-6 p.m. at Stevenson & Sons Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Stevenson & Sons Funeral Home. Interment will be at a later date in Forsyth Cemetery in Forsyth, MT. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting: www.stevensonandsons.com.

Memorials may be made to Miles City Youth Baseball Association or the charity of one's choice.