Anton Johs
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Eastgate Funeral & Cremation Service - Bismarck
2302 East Divide Avenue
Bismarck, ND

Anton Johs

Anton "Tony" Johs, 87, Bismarck, passed away Sept. 16, 2021. Mass of Christian burial will be held 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22 at Cathedral of the Holy Spirit, 519 Raymond St., Bismarck.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Eastgate Funeral Service, 2302 E Divide Ave., Bismarck. A rosary/vigil service will begin at 7 p.m.

Burial will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery, Bismarck.

Tony was born on Dec. 27, 1933, to Sebastian and Elizabeth (Wagner) Johs. He was raised on the family farm in Burnstad in Logan County. He worked on the family farm until he was 21 and then went to work as a carpenter.

He married Mary Lou Schneider on Oct. 24, 1956. Together they raised their four children, Karen, Steve, Melinda and Donna. In 1976 Tony started his own business, Anton Johs Construction, where he continued working until his retirement. Even in his retirement years, Tony continued to work at least a few days a week.

Tony was a member of Cathedral of the Holy Spirit. He enjoyed his free time going camping and fishing. He was a great "fix-it" man – he could fix just about anything.

He is survived by his son, Steven (Jeanne) Johs, Bismarck; daughters, Melinda (Alan) Schadler, Fargo, and Donna (Tony) Wilson, Bismarck; brothers, Leo (Lillian) Johs, Mesa, Ariz., and Edward (Jean) Johs, Fargo; sisters, Mary Ann (Larry) Leier, Valley City, and Pauline (Tony) Fettig, Steele; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Tony was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Lou; daughter, Karen Johs; his parents; and sister, Lillian (Beanie) Scherr.

To share memories of Tony and to sign the online guestbook, go to www.eastgatefuneral.com.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Sep. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
21
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Eastgate Funeral & Cremation Service - Bismarck
2302 East Divide Avenue, Bismarck, ND
Sep
21
Rosary
7:00p.m.
Eastgate Funeral & Cremation Service - Bismarck
2302 East Divide Avenue, Bismarck, ND
Sep
22
Mass of Christian Burial
12:30p.m.
Cathedral of the Holy Spirit
519 Raymond St., Bismarck, ND
Funeral services provided by:
Eastgate Funeral & Cremation Service - Bismarck
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We have known Tony for many years- as a special, quiet, gentle, and hard working man. Also, always amazed at what he could fix and what he could build. Since he was retired- there have been many times that we thought- "Tony would know how to do that." I'm sure that he is in heaven building whatever needs to be built.
Bruce & Sharon Walth
September 22, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. Tony was a wonderful person, so glad to have known him.
Mary Schneider
September 20, 2021
sorry to hear about your dad
gerald wolf
September 20, 2021
