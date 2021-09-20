Anton Johs

Anton "Tony" Johs, 87, Bismarck, passed away Sept. 16, 2021. Mass of Christian burial will be held 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22 at Cathedral of the Holy Spirit, 519 Raymond St., Bismarck.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Eastgate Funeral Service, 2302 E Divide Ave., Bismarck. A rosary/vigil service will begin at 7 p.m.

Burial will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery, Bismarck.

Tony was born on Dec. 27, 1933, to Sebastian and Elizabeth (Wagner) Johs. He was raised on the family farm in Burnstad in Logan County. He worked on the family farm until he was 21 and then went to work as a carpenter.

He married Mary Lou Schneider on Oct. 24, 1956. Together they raised their four children, Karen, Steve, Melinda and Donna. In 1976 Tony started his own business, Anton Johs Construction, where he continued working until his retirement. Even in his retirement years, Tony continued to work at least a few days a week.

Tony was a member of Cathedral of the Holy Spirit. He enjoyed his free time going camping and fishing. He was a great "fix-it" man – he could fix just about anything.

He is survived by his son, Steven (Jeanne) Johs, Bismarck; daughters, Melinda (Alan) Schadler, Fargo, and Donna (Tony) Wilson, Bismarck; brothers, Leo (Lillian) Johs, Mesa, Ariz., and Edward (Jean) Johs, Fargo; sisters, Mary Ann (Larry) Leier, Valley City, and Pauline (Tony) Fettig, Steele; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Tony was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Lou; daughter, Karen Johs; his parents; and sister, Lillian (Beanie) Scherr.

