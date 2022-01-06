Menu
Arthur Hummel
Arthur Hummel

Arthur Hummel, 91, Bismarck, formerly of Mott, went home to be with the Lord on Jan. 1, 2022. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8 at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck. A service livestream will be available on the funeral home's website, listed below.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday at Parkway Funeral Service, Bismarck. A prayer service will begin at 7 p.m.

Burial will be held at Fairview Cemetery, Bismarck.

Arthur Hummel was born Jan. 16, 1930, to Carolina and John Hummel Sr. in Mott. Arthur graduated from Mott Public School in 1948. He attended three years of college, first at Chicago Evangelical Institute, Chicago, Illinois, and then at Kletzing College at Oskaloosa, Iowa, where he majored in choral music.

Arthur married Marilyn Grove on Jan. 20, 1951 in Wakarusa, Indiana. Arthur and Marilyn moved to rural Mott in 1951 at the request of his father to take over the farm where they raised seven children and grew grain crops and livestock until he retired in 1978.

Arthur is survived by his children, Lynn (Yvonne) Hummel, Brenda (Cliff) Crawford, Craig Hummel, Patricia (Ronald) Tangen, Valerie (Larry) Robinson, Kent (Deanna) Hummel; 12 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren; sister, Meridean Sprecher; sister-in-law, Carol Hummel; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Arthur was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn; daughter, Janet Hummel; daughter-in-law, Kathy Hummel; great-granddaughter, Genevieve Samples; and five brothers and two sisters.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to STEER, INC, Bismarck, or Zoar Congregational Church, Mott.

To read Arthur's full obituary and to sign the online guestbook, go to www.parkwayfuneral.com.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Jan. 6, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We are so very sorry for your loss. We wish we could be there to pay our respects to your family. Please know that we are praying for comfort and peace for all of Arthur's family and friends, and we are asking the Holy Spirit to mend your hearts which we know are heavy during this most difficult time. With deepest condolences and sympathy, Jon & Nancy Kostelecky and Family, Cindy Kostelecky, Curt & Tonja Kostelecky, Larry James & Mona Kostelecky. May God bless and comfort you all.
Jon & Nancy Kostelecky
January 6, 2022
