Beverly Morrison

Beverly Jean Morrison, 88, of Bismarck, passed away June 19, 2021, at a Bismarck care center.

A memorial service will be held 10 a.m. Monday, June 28, at Bismarck Funeral Home. Burial will be at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan. A livestream of the service will be available on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page.

Beverly was born April 19, 1933, in Aberdeen, South Dakota, to Melvin and Ann (Fedde) Henning. She was raised in Aberdeen, graduating from Aberdeen Central High School in 1951. She married Eugene Morrison on April 25, 1953. They resided in Florida and Maryland while Eugene was serving in the U.S. Navy. After this time, they resided in Sidney, Montana and in Bismarck prior to settling in Beulah.

In addition to her time as a homemaker, Beverly's employment included time in her early work life at a law firm. The bulk of her career was spent in service to public education working in the library at what was then Hughes Junior High in Bismarck for 10 years and as an office assistant for the Beulah High School for 15 years retiring in May of 1995.

Gene and Beverly had four children, David (Paula) of Bismarck, Gregory (Nancy) of Rio Rancho, N.M., Bryan (Sandra), Red Lake Falls, Minn., Cindy of St. Paul, Minn.; three grandchildren, Heather (Gary) Santillanes, Bryce, Brianna (Ben) Waterloo.

She is survived by her brother, Frances (Carrol) of Lake Forest, Calif.; sister Shirley (Michael) Doyle of Rochester, Minn.; and several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Gene; brothers, Louis, Clarence, and Robert; sister, Jacqueline; her parents; and stepfather, Henry Rath.

The recording of the service will be posted to the Bismarck Funeral Home website