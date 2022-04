Funeral services for Calvin "Mutsch" Mutschelknaus, 76, of Hebron, will be held 11 a.m. Friday, March 19, at First Baptist Church, Hebron, with Pastor David Ling officiating.

Visitation will be held 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Stevenson Funeral Home, Hebron.

For those unable to attend, Calvin's services will be livestreamed on the Stevenson Funeral Home website.

Calvin passed away March 11, 2021 at Sanford Hospital, Bismarck.

Arrangements by Stevenson Funeral Home – Hebron