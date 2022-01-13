Menu
Cynthia Louise Bender
1946 - 2022
BORN
1946
DIED
2022

Cynthia Louise (Pfeifer) Bender

Born 12/21/1946 in Beulah, North Dakota to George and Viola (Adolf) Pfeifer, Cynthia spent her early life living in Zap and graduated from Zap High School in 1964. After high school, Cinny worked as a photographer for JC Penney and travelled the Midwest. On a visit to Bismarck in 1968, she met her future husband, Leslie Bender. They were married Jan. 25, 1969, and settled in Blaine, Minnesota where they had four children. Mostly a stay at home mother, she occasionally worked retail jobs to support her children's education and to prevent boredom. In 2018, Cindy was diagnosed with ovarian cancer and fought it off and on for the next three years. On 01/04/2022, she passed away peacefully in the presence of her family. A memorial will be held at a later date.

She was preceded in death by her parents George and Viola, and a brother, Clyde.

She is survived by her husband, Les; four children, Chandra (Bender) Cristofono, Troy Bender and Cindy Freyholtz, Phillip and Theresa Bender, and Jason Bender; five grandchildren; two sisters, Pat (Pfeifer) Perry and Rhonda (Pfeifer) Schmidt (Richard); and two brothers, James Pfeifer and Randy Pfeifer, who will all miss her dearly.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Jan. 13, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
