Dean Klindworth

Dean Lee Klindworth, 65, of Stanton, entered the heavenly gates Sept. 14, 2021 at his home with his family at his bedside after a heroic battle against cancer.

A celebration of life will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18 at Our Saviors Lutheran Church, Stanton, with Rev. Dennis Ristvedt officiating. Burial will follow at Deapolis Cemetery, Stanton.

Dean was born Sept. 21, 1955 to Henry and Ada Klindworth. He was baptized and confirmed at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Stanton and graduated from Stanton High School in 1973. After attending the Wahpeton State School of Science he and Lana were married in 1976, and lived in Minot where he worked as an electrician and Lana attended college. After that they moved to Washburn where he worked as an electrical contractor.

After his father's death, Dean and Lana returned to the family farm where they wanted to raise their three sons. They continued the dairy operation for 10 years before he returned to work as a master electrician, finishing his career at DGC in Beulah before retiring in 2016.

Lately Dean has spent time with his brother, Larry, designing and building a cabin on the family farm creating a legacy for the family. Dean chose the name "The Big Draw Cabin" and it will be used for family generations to come.

Dean was a mentor to his sons, nephews and their friends, and left a great example for them as they raise their families. He helped organize hunting and fishing events followed by meat processing parties. His annual Deer Camp in his garage Man Cave and the Indian Hills fishing trip were always special times for him.

Dean was community minded having served on the school board, church council and joint parish council. He was always ready to help out with projects at the church or for anyone that needed a helping hand.

Over the past couple years, Dean and Lana were able to spend a lot of time together and enjoy their retirement. They traveled to Las Vegas for a concert, Florida for some warm weather and beach time, and to Nashville for some great music and a few days driving and exploring the Smoky Mountains. They spent most of their days fishing, which was their favorite thing to do.

Dean was the ultimate family man. He was an amazing dad to his three sons as they were growing, and those relationships turned into them all being best friends now that they are grown. He was raised in an incredible, loving family and had such a wonderful life with his siblings and parents. He was loved by so many, and will be so missed. He fought so hard to stay with us, but God takes the best into his tender loving care and Dean will be waiting for us all in heaven. Always in our hearts, never forgotten.

Dean is survived by his loving wife, Lana and three sons, Adam (Elizabeth), Casey (Whitney) and Dan (Karlee). The joy of his life were his four beautiful grandchildren: Benjamin, Andrew, Kingston and Hazel. Siblings: Tracy Merfeld, Marble Rock, Iowa; Larry (Kathy) Klindworth, Beulah; Karen (Bill) Carpenter, Pennsville, N.J.; Colleen (Leland) Reinholt, Center; Judy (Jim) Backsen, Lake Ozark, Mo.; and Deb (Paul) Folk, Center.

He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, infant sister, aunts and uncles.

Arrangements conducted by Barbot Funeral Home, Beulah and Hazen.