Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Bismarck Tribune
The Bismarck Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dorothy Mutschelknaus
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Evanson Jensen Funeral Home - Elgin
314 North Main Street
Elgin, ND

Dorothy Mutschelknaus

Service of remembrance for Dorothy Mutschelknaus, 77, of New Leipzig, will be held 11 a.m. MT Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022 at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Elgin. Rev. John Amundson will officiate and burial will follow at the Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Elgin.

Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. MT Friday, Dec. 31 at the Evanson Jensen Funeral Home in Elgin, followed by a gathering of family and friends at 6 p.m. at the Evanson-Jensen Funeral Home, Elgin.

Dorothy passed away at the Sanford Medical Center in Bismarck on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021.

Condolences to Dorothy's family can be sent through the Evanson-Jensen Funeral Home.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Dec. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
31
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Evanson Jensen Funeral Home - Elgin
314 North Main Street, Elgin, ND
Dec
31
Memorial Gathering
6:00p.m.
Evanson Jensen Funeral Home - Elgin
314 North Main Street, Elgin, ND
Jan
1
Service
11:00a.m.
Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church
Elgin, ND
Jan
1
Burial
Zion Lutheran Cemetery
Elgin, ND
Funeral services provided by:
Evanson Jensen Funeral Home - Elgin
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Evanson Jensen Funeral Home - Elgin.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.