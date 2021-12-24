Menu
George Keiser
FUNERAL HOME
Parkway Funeral and Cremation Service - Bismarck
2330 Tyler Parkway
Bismarck, ND

George Keiser

George Keiser died peacefully Dec. 22, 2021, at Sanford Health, Bismarck, at the age of 75 after a courageous battle with ALS. Dec. 22 has historically been one of George's favorite days of the year, which he celebrated as "the first day of summer." We now celebrate him.

Mass of Christian burial was held Monday, Dec. 27 at Cathedral of the Holy Spirit.

George Joseph Keiser was born to Joseph and Helen (Habiger) Keiser in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Feb. 22, 1946. The youngest of 10 children, his parents took inspiration from the fact that it was also George Washington's birthday. He grew up in Salt Lake City and was a graduate of Judge Memorial High School. He earned his Ph.D. in social psychology from the University of Utah. He served as a smoke jumper in the U.S. Forest Service and received an honorable discharge from the U.S. Army. At the University of Utah he was the director of Conference & Institutes and the Snowbird Arts Institute. George was also director of Assessment & Evaluation for the Veteran's Administration Regional Medical Educational Center.

He met Kathy Gorman when he hired her to be his assistant at the "U" and they married in 1978. They moved to Bismarck and Kathy's home state of ND in 1980 when George and Kathy purchased Quality Printing Service from Kathy's Dad, Steve Gorman, of Fargo. George served as president of Quality Printing Services until it was sold in 2020. George was also passionate about his position as an adjunct faculty member at Bismarck State College teaching psychology and statistics until 2019.

George immediately became very involved with his new community and served as president of the Bismarck Area Chamber of Commerce, Community Bowl Co-Chairman, board president of Charles Hall Youth Services, board president of ND Humanities Council, and the Bismarck Civic Center Task Force Chairman. George also served as a board member of the Job Development Authority, Bismarck Vision Fund, Bismarck Renaissance Zone, Wells Fargo Bank, MedCenter One, Sanford Health, Charles Hall Youth Services, United Way Campaign Chairman, GNDA and the Apple Creek Country Club.

George served as a Bismarck City Commissioner prior to his election to the ND House of Representatives, representing District 47 from 1993 until his death. He chaired both the Industry, Business & Labor and Transportation Committees in his time in the Legislature. Nationally, he served as the National President of National Conference of Insurance Legislators and was the first state Legislator ever to be appointed to serve on the Federal Advisory Committee on Insurance.

George never shied away from taking a stand for what he believed in and even if you didn't agree with him, you always knew where he stood on an issue. He was a true statesman, leading with integrity, humor, and an unending intellect. He always voted based upon what he truly believed was in the best interest of the citizens of District 47 and North Dakota.

George loved spending time with his family in Big Sky, Montana, hiking, skiing, hot tubbing, and fly fishing. He also enjoyed golf, Utah football, and his riding lawn mower. To know George was to experience his exceptional wit, sense of adventure, and positive outlook. More than anything, he adored his wife, children, and grandchildren. How lucky we all were to have known George.

George was diagnosed with ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis), or Lou Gehrig's disease in the spring of 2019 and fought the illness with courage, good humor and grace just as he lived his life. Throughout his diagnosis, George advocated for the ALS Association lobbying with the Congressional Delegation to increase funding for ALS research. At the time of printing, the bill is awaiting presidential signature. George has donated his body to the UND School of Medicine for further research.

He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Kathy; children, Jenny (Wayne) Ruemmele, McCall, Idaho, Jeff Keiser, Salt Lake City, Utah, Sarah (Tyson Boulter) Keiser, Bismarck, and Katie (Dennis) Rush, Bozeman, Mont.; grandchildren, Will, Dominic, Ivy, Hannah, Tess, Connor, and Molly; his sisters, Josephine Divver, Louise Lockhead and Teresa Sheya; and many extended family members and friends.

Memorials are requested for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Bismarck, PO Box 7323, Bismarck, ND 58507.

To share memories of George, view the service and sign the online guestbook, visit www.parkwayfuneral.com.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune from Dec. 24 to Dec. 31, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
26
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 6:30p.m.
Parkway Funeral and Cremation Service - Bismarck
2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck, ND
Dec
26
Vigil
6:30p.m.
Parkway Funeral and Cremation Service - Bismarck
2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck, ND
Dec
27
Mass of Christian Burial
1:30p.m.
Cathedral of the Holy Spirit
519 Raymond St., Bismarck, ND
Funeral services provided by:
Parkway Funeral and Cremation Service - Bismarck
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
6 Entries
I didn't realize until now. My George passed in 2016. I'm so sorry and wish you all good memories.
Katharine Biele
Friend
January 18, 2022
George was a special man. He was friendly, witty and caring. He had integrity. All told, he was a pleasure to know. My condolences to his family and loved ones. As an insurance legislator, he was knowledgeable, opinionated, and appropriately flexible. He defended his position, but listened to others and could be persuaded with valid facts and points. His character and his skills were recognized by his insurance peers and by federal officials, greatly expanding his impact from the ND statehouse to national and international issues. He will be missed by those of us who knew him professionally, which must pale in comparison to the loss experienced by those who loved him personally.
Dennis Burke
December 30, 2021
Rep. Keiser was a tremendous leader and a man of sterling integrity whom I will miss greatly.
John Ashenfelter, State Farm
Work
December 28, 2021
I consider myself extremely fortunate to have known George Keiser in my service to him as President and member of the National Conference of Insurance Legislators (NCOIL) - and as a friend. George was a man of honor, of intellect and integrity. His quick wit and sense of humor made any time spent with him pleasurable. A straightforward, yet kind and gentle man, he always aimed for the higher good. The world will be a little dimmer without his bright light in it. My sincerest sympathies go out to Kathy and family.
Susan Nolan
Friend
December 27, 2021
When I think of my mentor George Keiser, I will always think of A devoted husband, father and grandfather The personification of true friendship A small business owner, employee´s employer A quintessential devoted public servant A thought leader among his peers Someone who spoke nationally, acted locally Someone who listened, learned, taught Someone who taught me how to fly fish Someone who opened my eyes to the Big Sky above Someone who made the Peace Garden a state and people I will always love While you Rest In Peace George, your legacy lives on.
Bruce Ferguson
Work
December 25, 2021
Kathy and family, my sympathy to you all on the passing of my dear friend George. I had the honor of his friendship for more than 20-years and worked closely with him within 2 different legislative organizations. We also enjoyed great times together, including our visit to see the Red Sox and Yankees at Fenway Park in Boston with our seats just rows behind the Red Sox dugout. We left the game early with the Red Sox way behind, and then walked back to our hotel to see the Red Sox win while we watched the victory on TV. George was a great state legislator and a true representative of the people. He will be missed for his professionalism, knowledge and sense of humor. He loved his Arnold Palmer, a good steak and our favorite dessert Berries Napoleon. God Bless you George.
Rep. Brian Patrick Kennedy
Friend
December 25, 2021
