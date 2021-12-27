Jason Hardman

Jason Wayne Hardman was a bright spot of humor, hard work and dependability in this world. But that brightness dimmed Dec. 15, 2021 when Jason passed away. Jason was born Oct. 21, 1969 in Bremerton Washington to Wayne and Linda Hardman. His father served in the U.S. Navy and so Jason lived in many places-charming all those he met. One such location was Elsinore, Utah where Jason created the local library at the age of ten. Jason testified before Congress on the need for rural libraries, met President Reagan, and appeared in many talk shows.

Throughout high school, Jason traipsed around the Sevier Valley with good buddies, who are still his friends today. He was quite the outdoorsman and loved spelunking in caves. After high school, he married Jennifer Garrett and had a daughter, Alexandria Hardman. Jason moved to North Dakota to work as a big machine mechanic in the oil fields. In North Dakota, he found great friends, good work, and a good life. Jason was particularly close to his parents and would call his mom every day on his way home from work. Jason would do anything for anyone. He was reliable, helpful and a hard worker.

A viewing will be held Dec. 27 from 6-8 p.m. at Wing Mortuary (118 E Main St., Lehi, Utah) followed by a graveside service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28 at the Lehi Cemetery (385 E Cedar Hollow, Lehi, Utah). Jason really wanted everyone to have a beer (or soda) on him and celebrate his life. His celebration of life will be held Saturday, Jan. 8 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Arbor Manor (2888 W 4700 S, Salt Lake City, Utah). Online guestbook at wingmortuary.com.