Jerald Kaseman

Jerald Jerome Kaseman, 76, passed away on Sept. 10, 2021, at the Adelanto Covenant Care Home in Laguna Niguel, Calif., after many months of compassionate care.

Jerry was born September 29, 1944, in Bismarck to Julius and Violet (Donner) Kaseman. He grew up on his parents' dairy farm 8 miles south of Wishek with four siblings and attended a one-room country school through 6th grade; graduating high school in Wishek in 1962. During high school he worked as an orderly at the Wishek Community Hospital – "an experience that provided me with compassion and understanding of people's sufferings and tribulations in life." After high school Jerry enlisted in the Army National Guard and was honorably discharged in 1968 after serving for six years. He received his BS degree from North Dakota State University in 1966 and taught English for one year in Wishek. He was also the school's librarian.

Jerry set his sights on traveling west and taught for two years in Wasco, Calif. In 1969 he decided to move on to the coast and settled first in Newport Beach and then Laguna Beach. He secured a teaching position in the Santa Ana School District, where he met a fellow colleague, Jerry Dyer, who became his friend and lifetime companion. Together they moved to Laguna Niguel, and also eventually purchased a "condo" in San Diego, where they spent weekends and vacations.

Jerry taught American and British literature and became a mentor teacher and English Department chairperson for 18 years at Willard Junior High. He was there for 20 years, having received numerous awards for his outstanding achievements, including Teacher of the Year. He then taught at Saddleback High School for 11 years, again receiving Teacher of the Year and several awards and accolades for his service. He was the English component for the school's Academy of Business and Technology, which provided a path for students career-minded in accounting or finance. He presented in-services to other teachers in several states. Jerry was runner-up for Orange County's California League of High Schools Outstanding Educator Award. After a teaching career of 34 years, he retired in 2001 at age 57.

Of special philanthropic interest to Jerry was his involvement with a project sponsored by the Anti- Defamation League. The goal of this project, called Children of the Dream, was to erase prejudice between people of different races, cultures and religions, advocating acceptance and understanding between all people, regardless of their differences. He was in charge of in-servicing all the teachers in Orange County who were participating in the program.

Jerry was a kind, caring, generous, thoughtful and adventurous man. He was an accomplished pianist, prolific poet, horticulturist, and decorator "extraordinaire". He and Jerry D. enjoyed being artists, painting landscapes and flowers in watercolor and acrylic paints. His diverse interests also included reading, gardening, cooking, running, movies (especially foreign films), and plays (having directed several community plays for the California Parks and Recreational Department). He was an avid collector of paperweights, Venetian masks, blue and white pottery, succulent plants, paintings, books, and German/Russian artifacts. Jerry was an excellent cook and loved to host dinner parties for family and friends. Whatever he did, he approached with enthusiasm and intensity. His smile and contagious laughter always lit up a room. He was passionate about keeping in touch with family and friends.

During their lives together, Jerry and Jerry D. travelled abroad extensively, exploring over 25 countries (some more than once), making many friends along the way. Jerry always brought back treasures to share with family and friends. They were both volunteers at the local hospital and were loyal supporters of the ASPCA.

Always having a dog as a pet was an integral part of their lives. Jerry even taught one of their dogs, Toni, to play a "duet" on the piano, as he would pause and give a little elbow "nudge" as cue to play a note!

Jerry Dyer passed away January 13, 2021. In Jerry's words: "My life would not have been complete and as full as it has been if it had not been for my friend and companion, Jerry Dyer, of more than fifty years. We have always been there for each other during the difficult as well as the "best" of times."

In accordance with Jerry's wishes, cremation has taken place. Dahlstrom Funeral Home, Wishek, N.D., has been entrusted with arrangements for a memorial Celebration of Life to be held in the chapel on June 6, 2022 at 2 p.m., followed by a graveside service. His ashes will be laid to rest alongside his parents in the St. Luke Cemetery at Wishek. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.dahlstromfuneralservice.com, or sent to The Kaseman Family, c/o Gene and Linda Kaseman, 920 – 26th St. NW, Minot, ND 58703-1741. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Jerry's honor may be sent to the Wishek Retirement Home or an organization of the donor's choosing.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents and lifetime companion, Jerry Dyer.

Remembered in love and sharing in sorrow: Jim (Kathleen) Kaseman, Ocala, Fla.; Gene (Linda) Kaseman, Minot; Roxanne (Jim) Lawrence, Mansfield, Texas; Dwight (Lois) Kaseman, Broken Arrow, Okla.; two uncles; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and many lifelong friends.

Farewell, beloved son, brother, uncle and friend. Go with God . . . rest in peace.