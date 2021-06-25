Jeremy Dockter

Jeremy Alan Dockter, 50, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Sanford Health, Bismarck. A celebration of life will be held 10:30 a.m. July 10 at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck. Cremation has taken place.

Jeremy was born in Minot to Ray B. Dockter and Linda (Peiler) Dinius on May 18, 1971. He was raised in Bismarck. He graduated cum laude from the University of Minnesota with a BA degree in economics and went on to graduate with honors from Columbia University in New York, earning an MBA in strategic management and finance.

Jeremy had more than 25 years of business experience as an entrepreneur, investment banker, business development executive, and corporate strategist, including as a founder of or key advisor to numerous energy, manufacturing, and technology companies as well as large-scale energy and commodities project developments. Jeremy specialized in the energy, clean tech, manufacturing, technology, commodities, and process industries. Jeremy was in high demand as a speaker/presenter for energy conventions and conferences. His work has led to transformational and lasting positive impacts on humanity and the planet. He was a highly prolific, impactful, and successful leader in green tech and was willing to take on heavy workloads which often seemed insurmountable to others.

Jeremy was passionate about public policy and reveled in discussing political topics, although his passion was actually rooted in compassion. He had a deep respect for the dignity of others and especially for underprivileged or marginalized groups and worked relentlessly to correct social injustices. As early as high school, Jeremy began sponsoring children through relief organizations and continued to sponsor children until his death. Throughout his life, he donated to countless charities and organizations.

Jeremy traveled the world in search of adventure and conducting business. He enjoyed participating in activities unique to a country or region but especially loved to linger for hours over each country's cuisine. Just like the food he loved, Jeremy savored many of life's experiences and appreciated them fully.

He had a big presence and a fun-loving personality. He knew how to have a good time, outlasting those a decade or two younger on evenings out. When Jeremy was around, fun was abundant. Because he seemed to understand what activities would be the most fun for each individual person, regardless of age, he became a favorite to many children. Jeremy was known as "Uncle Jeremy" not only to his niece and nephews but to children of his friends as well.

Jeremy is survived by his parents, Ray (Gerry) Dockter and Linda (John) Dinius; grandfather, Melvin Peiler; sister, Deanna (Douglas) Krueger; brother, Dan Dockter; nephews, Shane and Joey; niece, Brenna; stepbrothers and stepsisters, Anna Levy, Angela Dinius, Landon (Des) Dinius; Jordan (Maari) Dinius, Jarett (Katie) Dinius; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, great-nieces, great-nephews, countless friends, and his cherished cat, Rico.

He was preceded in death by grandparents, Gus and Julia Dockter, Junette Peiler; uncle, Leo Grossman; and cousins, David Grossman, Dana Hildreth, James Hildreth.

Jeremy touched many lives. He will be missed by his friends, family, and all who knew him.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Jeremy's preferred charity, Children International. https://www.children.org/make-a-difference/donate