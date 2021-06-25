Menu
Jeremy Dockter
1971 - 2021
Jeremy Dockter

Jeremy Alan Dockter, 50, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Sanford Health, Bismarck. A celebration of life will be held 10:30 a.m. July 10 at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck. Cremation has taken place.

Jeremy was born in Minot to Ray B. Dockter and Linda (Peiler) Dinius on May 18, 1971. He was raised in Bismarck. He graduated cum laude from the University of Minnesota with a BA degree in economics and went on to graduate with honors from Columbia University in New York, earning an MBA in strategic management and finance.

Jeremy had more than 25 years of business experience as an entrepreneur, investment banker, business development executive, and corporate strategist, including as a founder of or key advisor to numerous energy, manufacturing, and technology companies as well as large-scale energy and commodities project developments. Jeremy specialized in the energy, clean tech, manufacturing, technology, commodities, and process industries. Jeremy was in high demand as a speaker/presenter for energy conventions and conferences. His work has led to transformational and lasting positive impacts on humanity and the planet. He was a highly prolific, impactful, and successful leader in green tech and was willing to take on heavy workloads which often seemed insurmountable to others.

Jeremy was passionate about public policy and reveled in discussing political topics, although his passion was actually rooted in compassion. He had a deep respect for the dignity of others and especially for underprivileged or marginalized groups and worked relentlessly to correct social injustices. As early as high school, Jeremy began sponsoring children through relief organizations and continued to sponsor children until his death. Throughout his life, he donated to countless charities and organizations.

Jeremy traveled the world in search of adventure and conducting business. He enjoyed participating in activities unique to a country or region but especially loved to linger for hours over each country's cuisine. Just like the food he loved, Jeremy savored many of life's experiences and appreciated them fully.

He had a big presence and a fun-loving personality. He knew how to have a good time, outlasting those a decade or two younger on evenings out. When Jeremy was around, fun was abundant. Because he seemed to understand what activities would be the most fun for each individual person, regardless of age, he became a favorite to many children. Jeremy was known as "Uncle Jeremy" not only to his niece and nephews but to children of his friends as well.

Jeremy is survived by his parents, Ray (Gerry) Dockter and Linda (John) Dinius; grandfather, Melvin Peiler; sister, Deanna (Douglas) Krueger; brother, Dan Dockter; nephews, Shane and Joey; niece, Brenna; stepbrothers and stepsisters, Anna Levy, Angela Dinius, Landon (Des) Dinius; Jordan (Maari) Dinius, Jarett (Katie) Dinius; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, great-nieces, great-nephews, countless friends, and his cherished cat, Rico.

He was preceded in death by grandparents, Gus and Julia Dockter, Junette Peiler; uncle, Leo Grossman; and cousins, David Grossman, Dana Hildreth, James Hildreth.

Jeremy touched many lives. He will be missed by his friends, family, and all who knew him.

To view the service livestream and to sign the online guestbook, go to www.parkwayfuneral.com.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Jeremy's preferred charity, Children International. https://www.children.org/make-a-difference/donate


Published by The Bismarck Tribune from Jun. 25 to Jun. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
10
Service
10:30a.m.
To view the service livestream and to sign the online guestbook, go to www.parkwayfuneral.com
ND
Jul
10
Memorial service
10:30a.m.
Parkway Funeral and Cremation Service - Bismarck
2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck, ND
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I got to know Jeremy almost 25 years ago when I was at Chrysler and buying services from his company. He became a very good friend. Over the years I worked with him on many projects and deals. He was kind, generous, compassionate and trustworthy. It was very easy to have a conversation with him irrespective of the complexity. I tried to set him up twice on blind dates - once with a distant cousin of mine and once with a hedge fund billionaire. But it was not to be. Most recently I was working with him on a business transaction which was going smoothly, thanks to his skills of becoming a confidant of both sides. Jeremy's passing away so suddenly is not only a great loss to us all as his friends and family but also a loss to the business world. My deepest condolences to his family on this loss. May God bless his soul.
Sanjeev Varma
Friend
July 5, 2021
I met Jeremy through my daughter, Monica Lee. He had such a wonderful infectious personality, you couldn´t help but like him immediately. I am so deeply sorry to have lost such a brilliant and liked man at such a young age. My deepest sympathy goes to his family & friends. Pat Dokken
Pat Dokken
Other
July 4, 2021
I got introduced to Jeremy through a friend of mine early this year, who is also an investment banker. It has been such a pleasant experience dealing with him for his promptness in response, his clarity of thoughts, all loaded with compassion, inclusiveness, and understanding. We are all going to miss him. My heartfelt condolences to the family and friends. Pray his soul rests in peace.
Prem Mehrotra
Friend
July 2, 2021
I´m so sorry such a talented, caring, loving family member was taken from you way too early. He made the world a better place and I was happy to know him. I hope you are comforted knowing he touched so many lives. He made 100 years worth of positive changes in his 50 years. My thoughts are with you. Sincerely, Tami
Tami M Staats
School
June 28, 2021
