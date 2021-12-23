Menu
The Bismarck Tribune
The Bismarck Tribune Homepage
Joe Sundsbak
Joe Sundsbak

Larry "Joe" Sundsbak, 70, of Bismarck, passed away Dec. 21, 2021.

A memorial service will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at Bismarck Funeral Home. A livestream of the service will be available on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page.

Visitation will be held Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Bismarck Funeral Home, with a vigil service and time of sharing at 7 p.m.

The recording of the service will be posted to the Bismarck Funeral Home website where you can also read the full obituary, sign the online guestbook, and share memories with his family at www.bismarckfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Dec. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
27
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Bismarck Funeral Home & Crematory - Bismarck
3723 Lockport St, Bismarck, ND
Dec
27
Vigil
7:00p.m.
Bismarck Funeral Home & Crematory - Bismarck
3723 Lockport St, Bismarck, ND
Dec
28
Memorial service
10:30a.m.
Bismarck Funeral Home & Crematory - Bismarck
3723 Lockport St, Bismarck, ND
So very sorry for your loss. Prayers to all of you.
Julie Howe
Other
December 27, 2021
