Joe Sundsbak

Larry "Joe" Sundsbak, 70, of Bismarck, passed away Dec. 21, 2021.

A memorial service will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at Bismarck Funeral Home. A livestream of the service will be available on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page.

Visitation will be held Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Bismarck Funeral Home, with a vigil service and time of sharing at 7 p.m.

The recording of the service will be posted to the Bismarck Funeral Home website where you can also read the full obituary, sign the online guestbook, and share memories with his family at www.bismarckfuneralhome.com.