Louise Schmidt

Louise Schmidt, 97, Bismarck, formerly of Minot, passed away June 8, 2021 at Missouri Slope, Bismarck. Mass of Christian burial will be held 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 15 at Spirit of Life, 801 1st St. SE, Mandan.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck. A Vigil service will begin at 7 p.m.

Burial will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday at North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

Louise (Senn) Schmidt was born May 28, 1924 to John and Eleanora (Derschan) Senn on a farm north of Mott.

Louise attended country school and then attended Mott Public School. She graduated from Mott High School.

Louise married Lawrence Schmidt on May 5, 1947 in Mott. Together she and Lawrence had two children, Mary Lou (Dave) Holliday and Larry (Pat Mayer) Schmidt; a granddaughter, Tanya Holliday; and two great-grandsons, Dalton and Ryker Holliday.

Louise and Lawrence operated The Pheasant Lounge, The Poolside and the Riverside. Louise also worked as a bookkeeper at the Mott Supply Store. She began her career as a teller at the Commercial Bank of Mott and remained there for 51 years.

In 2007 Louise moved to Minot to be closer to family and remained there until recently. She was transferred to Missouri Slope where she resided until her passing.

Louise was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence; parents; sisters, Ann, Francis, Helen and Louisa; and brothers, John, Vince and Victor.

