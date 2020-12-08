Marlon Ohlhauser

Marlon Gene Ohlhauser was born Jan. 29, 1960 to Alex and Jean (Lammert) Ohlhauser in Linton. He grew up in rural Linton, graduating in 1978 from Linton High School. On July 23, 1982, he married his high school sweetheart, Sheila Dosch in Strasburg. They lived on a farm near Linton where they raised their three sons Waylon, Brent, and Austin. Marlon's passion of working with cattle led to a 14-year career with the North Dakota Stockmen's Association as a brand inspector.

Marlon will be deeply missed by his wife of 38 years, Sheila of Linton, sons Waylon (Heidi) of Hague, Brent (Sarah) of Linton, Austin (Kendra) of Linton; five grandchildren: Colten and Oliver; Westen, Jamison and Brook; mother Jeanie Ohlhauser, Linton; brothers Monte (Judane) of Bismarck, Henry (Tori) of Bismarck; father-in-law Al Dosch; sisters-in-law Cheri (Steve) Schmidt, Linda (Hugh) David, Kathy Dosch, Patti (Eric) Erlandson; brother-in-law Tom (Tina) Dosch; 22 nieces and nephews and 11 great-nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father Alex, sister Wanda (Marvin Praus), mother-in-law Judy Dosch, and sister-in-law Karen Dosch.

Public visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at Myers Funeral Home with a private family visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. and vigil starting at 7 p.m.

Mass of Christian burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Linton, with Father Dave Zimmer officiating. We ask that all follow COVID-19 pandemic health and safety guidelines by wearing masks and social distancing.