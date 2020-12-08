Menu
Marlon Ohlhauser
1960 - 2020
BORN
1960
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Myers Funeral Home
203 Se 2Nd St
Linton, ND

Marlon Ohlhauser

Marlon Gene Ohlhauser was born Jan. 29, 1960 to Alex and Jean (Lammert) Ohlhauser in Linton. He grew up in rural Linton, graduating in 1978 from Linton High School. On July 23, 1982, he married his high school sweetheart, Sheila Dosch in Strasburg. They lived on a farm near Linton where they raised their three sons Waylon, Brent, and Austin. Marlon's passion of working with cattle led to a 14-year career with the North Dakota Stockmen's Association as a brand inspector.

Marlon will be deeply missed by his wife of 38 years, Sheila of Linton, sons Waylon (Heidi) of Hague, Brent (Sarah) of Linton, Austin (Kendra) of Linton; five grandchildren: Colten and Oliver; Westen, Jamison and Brook; mother Jeanie Ohlhauser, Linton; brothers Monte (Judane) of Bismarck, Henry (Tori) of Bismarck; father-in-law Al Dosch; sisters-in-law Cheri (Steve) Schmidt, Linda (Hugh) David, Kathy Dosch, Patti (Eric) Erlandson; brother-in-law Tom (Tina) Dosch; 22 nieces and nephews and 11 great-nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father Alex, sister Wanda (Marvin Praus), mother-in-law Judy Dosch, and sister-in-law Karen Dosch.

Public visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at Myers Funeral Home with a private family visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. and vigil starting at 7 p.m.

Mass of Christian burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Linton, with Father Dave Zimmer officiating. We ask that all follow COVID-19 pandemic health and safety guidelines by wearing masks and social distancing.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Dec. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
8
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Myers Funeral Home
203 Se 2Nd St, Linton, ND
Dec
8
Vigil
7:00p.m.
Myers Funeral Home
203 Se 2Nd St, Linton, ND
Dec
9
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Anthony Catholic Church
Linton,, ND
Funeral services provided by:
Myers Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to hear about Marlins passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with your family.
Steve and Deb Nelson
December 10, 2020
So very sorry for your loss. Praying for your family.
Shelda Silvernagel Heer
December 10, 2020
So sorry for your loss thoughts and prayers with all the family
Quentin Silbernagel
December 10, 2020
I´m so sorry for your loss. Thoughts and prayers to all of you. God bless you all.
Sheilia Horner
December 9, 2020
So sorry for loss, a great man that will be missed! Prayers for your family.
Chance Schaffner
December 9, 2020
Sorry to hear of Marlons passing as he will be missed. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family. God Bless!
Todd M. Baumgartner CLU,CHFC
December 8, 2020
