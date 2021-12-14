Menu
Michael Zueger
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA

Michael Zueger

Michael Arthur Zueger, 67, passed away Dec. 8, 2021. Michael was born in Mandan to Arthur and Marian (Karabensh) Zueger. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force and worked as a bricklayer for Sprinkle Masonry for over 20 years. Michael was an avid photographer and loved camping and traveling.

Besides his parents, left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 42 years, Deborah; daughters, Emelie (James Detar) and Erin (Carson Johnson); granddaughter, Harmony Rain; sisters, Ruth (Mike) Keller and Christine Schirado; and other family and friends.

Michael was preceded in death by his brother Timothy Zueger.

A memorial Mass to celebrate his life will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 17 at St. Luke's Catholic Church, 2304 Salem Road, Virginia Beach. To view the Mass, please visit St. Luke's Facebook page.

(Graham Funeral Home)


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Dec. 14, 2021.
Dec
17
Memorial Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Luke's Catholic Church
2304 Salem Road, Virginia Beach, VA
Graham Funeral Home
Debbie; My condolences. I will always remember our times together. Mike has a heart of gold with a humor to match. He was generous and caring. I still recall when he shared is trailer with us after our place burned down. However, learned there was a need to clean out the refrigerator- dill potatoes with new growings. And whenever I serve hot food, I smile thinking about him stuffing his plate in the freezer to cool it. He will be missed. May you know that friends care and God is holding you and family in the palm of His hand.
Clea Fairaizl
December 16, 2021
Debbie sorry that I never got to meet you but my thoughts and pays go out to you and your family. Also my prays go out to his parents and family here in Mandan. We were neighbors and friends growing up south of town.
Ken Charvat
Friend
December 14, 2021
Debbie; Please accept or deepest sympathy to you and your entire family. Mike will be remember as our kind and quiet friend. May peace fill your heart in the all the days to come.
Jim & Kitty
December 11, 2021
