Michael Zueger

Michael Arthur Zueger, 67, passed away Dec. 8, 2021. Michael was born in Mandan to Arthur and Marian (Karabensh) Zueger. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force and worked as a bricklayer for Sprinkle Masonry for over 20 years. Michael was an avid photographer and loved camping and traveling.

Besides his parents, left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 42 years, Deborah; daughters, Emelie (James Detar) and Erin (Carson Johnson); granddaughter, Harmony Rain; sisters, Ruth (Mike) Keller and Christine Schirado; and other family and friends.

Michael was preceded in death by his brother Timothy Zueger.

A memorial Mass to celebrate his life will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 17 at St. Luke's Catholic Church, 2304 Salem Road, Virginia Beach. To view the Mass, please visit St. Luke's Facebook page.

(Graham Funeral Home)