Robert "Bob" Irwin

BISMARCK - Robert "Bob" Irwin, 85, Bismarck, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday April 5, at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck.

Visitation will be held Monday, April 4 from 5:00 to 6:30 p.m. with a prayer service starting at 6:30 p.m. at Parkway Funeral Service.

Bob is survived by his beautiful wife, Christine, his devoted children, Sheryl "Sher" Harildstad, Rodney "Bud" Irwin, Roberta "Bertie" Torgerson (Dennis), Craig Irwin (Chaz), and Karl Irwin, as well as 18 grandchildren, 32, great-grandchildren, and 8 great-great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his son, Von Folden, Jr., and all of his siblings including his soul sister, Edith Messner.

