Scott Walden

MISSOULA - Scott Walden, 46, of Missoula, passed away March 11, 2022. Scott was born and raised in North Dakota, spent the past year in Missoula, and was relocating back to the BisMan area. Scott married the love of his life, Nina, in 2018 and spent the past four years introducing her to some of his favorite hobbies like ice fishing and hunting.

Scott is well-known for being among the first to help those in need. He previously served as a volunteer firefighter and earned his scuba certification to assist with water search and rescue. He was a devoted family-man who always placed the needs of others before his own. Scott wanted people to laugh and be happy and was known for his delightful sense of humor.

Scott Walden is survived by his wife, Nina Walden, their six children, and two grandchildren.

A private Celebration of Life will be held for family and friends.