Shane Hellman

A funeral Mass for Shane Hellman, 42, of Glen Ullin, will be held 10 a.m. Monday, March 29, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Glen Ullin with Father Jeffrey Zwack celebrating. Burial will follow mass at St. Joseph's Cemetery, rural Glen Ullin.

Visitation for Shane will be Sunday from 5 to 6 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Glen Ullin. Rosary and vigil will take place at 6 p.m.

After a courageous battle with leukemia and surrounded by his loving family, Shane passed away Wednesday, March 24, 2021 in Bismarck.

Shane Arthur Hellman was born April 18, 1978 to Arthur and Pauline (Schafer) Hellman in Bismarck. He was raised on the family farm south of Glen Ullin. He attended Glen Ullin Public Schools, graduating in 1996. While in high school he played basketball and was very active in FFA. He then went on to graduate from the University of Mary, with a degree in biology. Shane worked for Nelson International and the Army Corps of Engineers while in college, making many lifelong friends. Upon graduation, he worked for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife and then the U.S. Geological Survey.

In 2003, Shane met Jenny Giddings through a mutual friend. They were married Oct. 28, 2006. In June of 2007, Shane's career took them to North Platte, Nebraska. While there they had their first son, Colton Arthur, born in 2010. Shane and Jenny made the decision to move back to Glen Ullin in 2011, where Shane began working with his dad at Farmers Union Insurance. Their second son, Dalton Arthur, was born in 2014. Shane then took over the insurance business in 2015, when his dad retired.

Shane had many passions in life, and his family and a love for the outdoors were at the top of the list. Shane loved to show his family and friends what the outdoors had to offer. Many everlasting memories were made during the numerous camping, hunting and fishing trips he took.

Shane's greatest joy in life was spending time with his sons, Colton and Dalton. They loved spending time outdoors playing baseball, basketball, hunting, fishing, camping, hiking or just enjoying a beautiful sunset.

Shane was also active in his community. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, St. Joseph's Men's Society and St. Joseph's Parish of rural Glen Ullin. He was a past president of the Bearcat Booster Club and current president of the Glen Ullin Park Board.

Shane had a unique ability to connect with, and talk to, anybody and everybody. He had a vast amount of friends, who were all "my good buddy" and he will be truly missed.

Through his courageous battle he taught all of us the value of family, friends and faith. Shane's #KEEPHAMMERING mentality is something we should all live by.

Shane is survived by his wife, Jenny; sons, Colton and Dalton; father, Art of Glen Ullin; siblings, Darren (Deb Fueller) of Glen Ullin, Russell (Aleisha Frohlich) of Bismarck, Valerie (Chris) Gerving of Bismarck, and Evan (Shantel) Hellman of Bismarck; nieces and nephews, Samantha (Jordan) Nelson, Chandra (Matthew) Morman, Roxanna (Boyd) Stroh, Hannah Hellman, Kendall Hellman, Payton Gerving, Sydney Gerving, David Hellman, Kendrik Hellman, Liam Jaramillo, Zoey Jaramillo, and Owen Giddings; parents-in-law, Spencer and Lorri Giddings; and siblings-in-law, Matthew (Monica) Giddings and Moxa (Patricio Jaramillo) Giddings.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Pauline; brother, Kenneth; sisters-in-law, Janell Hellman and Melissa Hellman; and grandparents, Jacob and Magdalena Hellman and Valentine and Elizabeth Schafer.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Hebron Wildlife Club, or the Randy Morman Memorial Cancer Fund.

Remembrances and condolences can be shared with the family at www.stevensonfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements by Stevenson Funeral Home – Glen Ullin