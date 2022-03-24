Thomas Patrick Fox

After a long and courageous battle, Thomas Patrick Fox passed away on Sunday, February 27, 2022, at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. Tom is intensely missed by his loving family and friends.

Tom was born December 22, 1947, to John and Catherine Fox in Bismarck, ND where he graduated from St Mary's Central High School. He pursued his love of writing, literature and music at St. John's University, Collegeville, MN during which time he published a collection of poems while cultivating other talents and considerable skills, such as participating in the university band as the first chair trombonist. Tom graduated from UCSB with a degree in English.

Tom's early working life consisted of traveling the tri-state areas of MN, WI and IA as an auditor for Borg-Warner. Later Tom was a contracted civilian postmaster at Thule Air Force Base in Greenland. He ultimately settled in Santa Barbara near his family where he spent the last forty years during which he worked for Santa Barbara Bank and Trust for 25 years.

Tom was a voracious reader and the "go to guy" for interesting facts and stimulating conversation on a wide variety of topics including history, geography and literature. He also had a life-long passion for model building and along with a group of fellow modelers (International Plastic Modelers Society from the "Wheels UP" Chapter) held weekly meetings for 30 years and often entered his art at local, regional and national competitions where he won several awards. Tom was also an avid member of the Tri-Counties Mustang Club.

Tom is survived by his mother, Catherine Fox, Santa Barbara, CA, sister Joan Bricher (Robert) Santa Barbara, and brother Chuck Fox(Cheryl) Santa Barbara; nephews John (Kate) and Beau Bricher, nephew, Thom Fox (Fabio), nieces Cassandra Langerud (Jon) and Jenna Anderson (Don). Tom is also survived by his grand nieces and nephews Adora Bricher; Phineas, Rhys and Ezra Bricher; Daisey, Ole, Maggie and Lucie Langerud. Tom was preceded in death by his father John Charles Fox, Bismarck, ND in 1983.

The family wishes to thank the Sansum Clinic physicians and the SBCH physicians and staff for their continuous compassionate care.

A service will be held on Friday, March 25, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at the Goleta Cemetery followed by a gathering for family and friends.

Donations may be made in Tom's memory to the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital Foundation.