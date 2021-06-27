GOLDING - Aaron W. Sr.
Beloved husband, father and grandfather at age 78, of the Town of Niagara, NY, passed away unexpectedly at his home on June 22, 2021. Born on December 6, 1942 in Niagara Falls, NY, he was the son of the late William Golding and the late Christine (nee Landers) Luskin. On August 5, 1972, he married Roseann Nati. Aaron was a barber for over 50 years and most recently the owner and operator of his own shop, Try It Barber Shop in Buffalo. In addition to his wife, Mrs. Golding, Aaron is survived by four children, Jennifer Golding, Jason (Jessica) Golding, Aaron Golding, Jr. and Scott Golding; ten grandchildren; siblings, Todd (late Frances) Golding and Kelly Olivero and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Iris (late Vernon) French. Aaron's funeral service will be held on Monday, June 28th at 6:00 PM at the OTTO REDANZ FUNERAL HOME, 2215 Military Road, Niagara Falls, NY (716-297-9007), with Rev. Laura Norris-Buisch officiating. Friends invited. Flowers are gratefully declined. If desired, memorial offerings may be made to the American Diabetes Association
. Professional arrangements are under the care of the Goodlander family. Please share your condolences and memories online at GOODLANDERCARES.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 27, 2021.