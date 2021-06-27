Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Aaron W. GOLDING Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
Otto Redanz Funeral Home - Niagara Falls
2215 Military Road
Niagara Falls, NY
GOLDING - Aaron W. Sr.
Beloved husband, father and grandfather at age 78, of the Town of Niagara, NY, passed away unexpectedly at his home on June 22, 2021. Born on December 6, 1942 in Niagara Falls, NY, he was the son of the late William Golding and the late Christine (nee Landers) Luskin. On August 5, 1972, he married Roseann Nati. Aaron was a barber for over 50 years and most recently the owner and operator of his own shop, Try It Barber Shop in Buffalo. In addition to his wife, Mrs. Golding, Aaron is survived by four children, Jennifer Golding, Jason (Jessica) Golding, Aaron Golding, Jr. and Scott Golding; ten grandchildren; siblings, Todd (late Frances) Golding and Kelly Olivero and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Iris (late Vernon) French. Aaron's funeral service will be held on Monday, June 28th at 6:00 PM at the OTTO REDANZ FUNERAL HOME, 2215 Military Road, Niagara Falls, NY (716-297-9007), with Rev. Laura Norris-Buisch officiating. Friends invited. Flowers are gratefully declined. If desired, memorial offerings may be made to the American Diabetes Association. Professional arrangements are under the care of the Goodlander family. Please share your condolences and memories online at GOODLANDERCARES.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 27, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
28
Funeral service
6:00p.m.
Otto Redanz Funeral Home
2215 Military Road, Niagara Falls, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Otto Redanz Funeral Home - Niagara Falls
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
I was very saddened today. I went to get my hair cut and found the letter about his passing. He will be missed greatly. My condolences to the Golding family. Hair cuts will never be the same.
John Magle
July 24, 2021
Condolences to the Folding family on their loss.Aaron was my barber for almost 40 years.He was a very friendly, funny personable guy who I considered my barber & best friend.
Allen Murphy
Friend
July 12, 2021
My sincere condolences to the Golding family on the passing of Aaron. A great guy, my barber of many years, always greeting me as I walked in with "Hello my friend" !! We shared lots of laughs & stories. You will be missed. RIP my friend.
Bill
June 28, 2021
My deepest condolences to Aaron´s family. He was a fixture in South Buffalo. He was a decent, honest, intelligent human being who always had something positive to say or a funny story to share. He was my barber for the past 25 years. He will be greatly, greatly missed.
Jerry
June 27, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results