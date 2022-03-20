Menu
Adrian Stanley POSTULA
POSTULA - Adrian Stanley
Of Tonawanda, NY. Entered into rest March 1, 2022 Beloved father to and survived by Cheryl, David and youngest daughter; his grandchildren, Alexander, Hillary, Nicolas, Dominic, Isabella and Aiden; his former wife, Patricia; and his brother Gene. He is preceded in death by his son, Michael; parents Frances and Stanley Postula; sister, Naomi; brothers, Rene and Duane. A memorial will be held later this summer. Flowers gratefully declined. Ade's kind heart was always helping others. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to The Buffalo City Mission,
buffalocitymission.org/Donate


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 20, 2022.
