POSTULA - Adrian StanleyOf Tonawanda, NY. Entered into rest March 1, 2022 Beloved father to and survived by Cheryl, David and youngest daughter; his grandchildren, Alexander, Hillary, Nicolas, Dominic, Isabella and Aiden; his former wife, Patricia; and his brother Gene. He is preceded in death by his son, Michael; parents Frances and Stanley Postula; sister, Naomi; brothers, Rene and Duane. A memorial will be held later this summer. Flowers gratefully declined. Ade's kind heart was always helping others. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to The Buffalo City Mission,