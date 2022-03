BURSZTYN - Amelia "Millie" (nee Boide)Of Tonawanda, NY, December 9, 2021. Wife of the late Florian Bursztyn and Thomas J. Howells; loving mother of Michael (Sharon) and Robert (Sharon) Bursztyn; also survived by seven grandchildren and one great-grandson. Services will be held privately by the family. Share condolences at jerfh.com