ADAM - Andrew P.
October 8, 2021. Beloved husband of Lori (Dzialga) and the late Norma (Schoen) Adam; dear father of Andrea (Jeff) Link, David (Kathy), Jerry (Ann) Adam, Mary (Keith) Taylor, Mark (Kirsten) Dzialga, Jennifer (Dan) Kalbfell, Daniel (Brigid) Dziagla and the late Maureen (Steve) Bommer; grandfather of 23 and great-grandfather of five; brother of the late Catherine (late Bud) Sommer. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to visit with family from 10-10:30 AM followed by A Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from St. Pius X Church on Thursday. In lieu of flowers, donations in Andrew's name may be made to Hospice Buffalo or the American Lung Association
. Arrangements by PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences may be made at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 10, 2021.