KRAWCZYK, Andrew Michael "Neckbrace"-

Five years ago on December 15th, 2016, beautiful Andrew made the gift of life to others. His presence on earth for twenty-four years impacted so many. Andrew is dearly missed and thought of every day. Please continue to watch over Mom. Merry Christmas Angel, Andrew.

LOVE, MOM AND LARRY







Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 15, 2021.