TAFELSKI - Autumn A.Of Buffalo, NY, May 30, 2021, at age 21. Loving companion of Owen Brown; dearest daughter of Christine Vranich and the late David Tafelski; dear sister of Megan, Miranda and Isabelle; loving granddaughter of Michael Greco and Nancy McCormick; also survived by aunts, uncles and cousins. Funeral services private. Please share your condolences and memories online at www.KOLANOFUNERALHOME.com