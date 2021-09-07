HILL - Barbara F. (nee Flagg)
Of Snyder, NY, appreciated every day of her 73 years of life before she passed away on September 5, 2021, and is now reunited with her beloved husband John. She was born on January 31, 1948 in Niagara Falls, NY, to the late Webster and Jeanne (nee Daggett) Flagg. She graduated from Lewiston-Porter High School, attended SUNY Brockport for physical education and received a radiologic technologist certificate from Millard Fillmore School of Radiologic Technology. Barbara had a fulfilling health care career through Millard Fillmore Gates Hospital and a number of private practice physicians' offices. A life-long golfer and member of Audubon Golf Course, she loved playing with the women's league and appreciated the deep and lasting friendships formed at the golf course over the years. Her love of games continued to the card table, and many years of competitive and friendly bridge games and Tuesday dominoes fun also resulted in close friendships that filled her life with love. Barbara was an avid gardener at her home and appreciated her kind and caring neighbors in the circle. Barbara loved to travel with inspiring trips spanning the continent from Hawaii to Maine, and the Canadian Rockies to the Panama Canal. Barbara is survived by her son David (Alisia) and grandchildren Jessica, Andrew, and Elliot, daughter Laura Hill Rao (Steven) and grandchildren Noah, Griffin, Maya, and Sydney, brothers Clinton (Marti) and James (Diana), brother-in-law David (Karen) and many loving cousins, nephews, nieces, and a cherished aunt and uncle in Maine. Calling hours are Thursday, September 9 from 4:00 PM-8:00 PM, at Deitrich Funeral Home, 2480 Kensington Ave., Amherst, NY. A private cemetery service will be held for Barbara and her husband John. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes memorial gifts in Barb's memory to the Hospice Foundation. Online condolences at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com
Published by Buffalo News from Sep. 7 to Sep. 8, 2021.