Barbara F. HILL
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Lewiston-Porter High School
FUNERAL HOME
Dietrich Funeral Home, Inc.
2480 Kensington Avenue
Amherst, NY
HILL - Barbara F. (nee Flagg)
Of Snyder, NY, appreciated every day of her 73 years of life before she passed away on September 5, 2021, and is now reunited with her beloved husband John. She was born on January 31, 1948 in Niagara Falls, NY, to the late Webster and Jeanne (nee Daggett) Flagg. She graduated from Lewiston-Porter High School, attended SUNY Brockport for physical education and received a radiologic technologist certificate from Millard Fillmore School of Radiologic Technology. Barbara had a fulfilling health care career through Millard Fillmore Gates Hospital and a number of private practice physicians' offices. A life-long golfer and member of Audubon Golf Course, she loved playing with the women's league and appreciated the deep and lasting friendships formed at the golf course over the years. Her love of games continued to the card table, and many years of competitive and friendly bridge games and Tuesday dominoes fun also resulted in close friendships that filled her life with love. Barbara was an avid gardener at her home and appreciated her kind and caring neighbors in the circle. Barbara loved to travel with inspiring trips spanning the continent from Hawaii to Maine, and the Canadian Rockies to the Panama Canal. Barbara is survived by her son David (Alisia) and grandchildren Jessica, Andrew, and Elliot, daughter Laura Hill Rao (Steven) and grandchildren Noah, Griffin, Maya, and Sydney, brothers Clinton (Marti) and James (Diana), brother-in-law David (Karen) and many loving cousins, nephews, nieces, and a cherished aunt and uncle in Maine. Calling hours are Thursday, September 9 from 4:00 PM-8:00 PM, at Deitrich Funeral Home, 2480 Kensington Ave., Amherst, NY. A private cemetery service will be held for Barbara and her husband John. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes memorial gifts in Barb's memory to the Hospice Foundation. Online condolences at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com


Published by Buffalo News from Sep. 7 to Sep. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
9
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Dietrich Funeral Home, Inc.
2480 Kensington Avenue, Amherst, NY
Barb was truly a genuine and kind soul. From the moment we met, she made us feel welcome and loved. We are so grateful to be able to call her "family." - One incredibly fond memory that will always stick out in our minds... Barb armed with a power drill and a leveler installing blinds, like an absolute pro! She sweetly laughed when we explained that we had to hire people to do these types of things. She graciously told us she would lend her services, anytime! That woman could do anything!!! - She will forever live on in our hearts. Sending so much love to her children, grandchildren, family, and everyone whose lives she touched.
Tara, Troy, & Spencer McKay
Family
September 9, 2021
Barb always made me feel welcome at the Maine camp. Over the many days of visiting, she exuded a gentle and calm strength, an easiness, a contentedness. Completely surrounded by family, she read books and played games to the call of loons and laughter of children. Her legacy is beautiful. Our heartfelt condolences to our dear friend Laura who cherished her mom beyond words, to her family, and to Dave and his family, for their great loss.
Tia and Joe
Friend
September 8, 2021
So happy Nancy and I were able to visit with you this summer. Your friendly disposition and smile will be missed.
Sandi Monin
Friend
September 8, 2021
Barb has been a wonderful friend to me going back to our days in the high school. I remember watching her beautiful romance develop with John in band. Always so talented, kind, and supportive, I will miss Barb dearly. My sympathy goes out to Dave and Laura and their beautiful families.
Fran
Friend
September 8, 2021
Barb was genuinely a beautiful person inside and out. Her warm smile and an always positive attitude will create an everlasting memory in our minds. Our condolences to Dave and Laura and all the grandchildren. May you Rest In Peace Barb, as you reunite with your husband John in everlasting life.
David Kalota and Kay Elsie
Friend
September 7, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Barb and John now reunited, taken from us all much too soon.. God Bless David and Laura and all their family Rest in Peace Barb Hill
Ken and Carolyn Machelski
Friend
September 7, 2021
Barbara was a true and wonderful friend. I shall miss her encouragement on the golf course, and her laughter at the card table. My condolences, thoughts and prayers to Barb's family.
Ruth Nawotniak
Friend
September 7, 2021
