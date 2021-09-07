Barb was truly a genuine and kind soul. From the moment we met, she made us feel welcome and loved. We are so grateful to be able to call her "family." - One incredibly fond memory that will always stick out in our minds... Barb armed with a power drill and a leveler installing blinds, like an absolute pro! She sweetly laughed when we explained that we had to hire people to do these types of things. She graciously told us she would lend her services, anytime! That woman could do anything!!! - She will forever live on in our hearts. Sending so much love to her children, grandchildren, family, and everyone whose lives she touched.

Tara, Troy, & Spencer McKay Family September 9, 2021