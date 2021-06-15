SMYCZYNSKI - Barbara J.
Barbara Joan Smyczynski passed away on Friday, June 11, 2021 surrounded by her loving family in Covington, LA. She was born on June 6, 1937 in Buffalo, NY to the late John Smyczynski and Helen Kwaitkowski Smyczynski. Barbara was the beloved sister of Harry Smyczynski. She was the loving aunt of Robert Smyczynski (the late Julie). Barbara was the proud great-aunt of Christian Smyczynski (Tanya) and Jason Smyczynski (Joanna); great-great-aunt Sydney and Maggie. Barbara loved children and spent most of her life babysitting. A special thanks to the staff of Forest Manor for their great care. Relatives and friends are invited to the Memorial Service at Forest Manor Nursing Home, 1330 Ochsner Blvd., Covington, LA 70433 on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at 1:45 PM. Interment will take place on Thursday at 3:15 PM at Pinecrest Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, Covington, LA. Please Share a Memory on the Tribute Wall at www.ejfieldingfh.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 15, 2021.