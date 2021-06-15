Thank you to Barb´s family for sharing in the Buffalo News. I have fond memories of Barb. I first met her through my wife Donna who passed last year. She babysat my wife and her brother back in the 1970´s, stood up in our wedding as maid of honor and later babysat our children in the 80´s & 90´s and was also godmother to our oldest daughter. So we saw Barb quite often. She participated in all our family gatherings and the holiday´s as "Aunt Barb". I am grateful she was a part of our lives. I pray for the repose of her soul. God Bless you Barb!

Dave Young Friend June 16, 2021