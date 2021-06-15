Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Barbara J. SMYCZYNSKI
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
E.J. Fielding Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2260 W. 21st Avenue
Covington, LA
SMYCZYNSKI - Barbara J.
Barbara Joan Smyczynski passed away on Friday, June 11, 2021 surrounded by her loving family in Covington, LA. She was born on June 6, 1937 in Buffalo, NY to the late John Smyczynski and Helen Kwaitkowski Smyczynski. Barbara was the beloved sister of Harry Smyczynski. She was the loving aunt of Robert Smyczynski (the late Julie). Barbara was the proud great-aunt of Christian Smyczynski (Tanya) and Jason Smyczynski (Joanna); great-great-aunt Sydney and Maggie. Barbara loved children and spent most of her life babysitting. A special thanks to the staff of Forest Manor for their great care. Relatives and friends are invited to the Memorial Service at Forest Manor Nursing Home, 1330 Ochsner Blvd., Covington, LA 70433 on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at 1:45 PM. Interment will take place on Thursday at 3:15 PM at Pinecrest Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, Covington, LA. Please Share a Memory on the Tribute Wall at www.ejfieldingfh.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 15, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
17
Memorial service
1:45p.m.
Forest Manor Nursing Home
1330 Ochsner Blvd., Covington, LA
Jun
17
Interment
3:15p.m.
Pinecrest Memorial Gardens Mausoleum
Covington, LA
Funeral services provided by:
E.J. Fielding Funeral Home & Cremation Services
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Thank you to Barb´s family for sharing in the Buffalo News. I have fond memories of Barb. I first met her through my wife Donna who passed last year. She babysat my wife and her brother back in the 1970´s, stood up in our wedding as maid of honor and later babysat our children in the 80´s & 90´s and was also godmother to our oldest daughter. So we saw Barb quite often. She participated in all our family gatherings and the holiday´s as "Aunt Barb". I am grateful she was a part of our lives. I pray for the repose of her soul. God Bless you Barb!
Dave Young
Friend
June 16, 2021
Barbara, you will be remembered forever. I thank you for your love and friendship all these years. I only wish I got to visit you since your move a few years back.. Heaven got back an angel. May you rest in peace. Xxo
Michelle Maltby
Friend
June 16, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of E.J. Fielding Funeral Home
June 15, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results