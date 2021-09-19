Menu
Bernice M. SHIPPERT
FUNERAL HOME
Wood Funeral Home
784 Main Street
East Aurora, NY
Shippert - Bernice M.
(nee Schmidt)
Of Lancaster, NY. September 17, 2021.
Beloved wife of the late Reverend Paul Shippert; mother of Paul (Cynthia), David (Catherine), Timothy, Stephanie (Daniel) Dee and late Philip (Laurel) Shippert; grandmother of Stacey, Jenna, Lynda, Kirsten, Daniel and Joshua, Lucie, Violet and Jonathan; great-grandmother of William, James and Sophia; sister of Janet (Ed) Temme and late Melvin (Velma) Schmidt; survived by many nieces and nephews. Family will be present Wednesday, 4-8 PM, at WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 784 Main St., East Aurora. Funeral Service Thursday, 10 AM, at St. John's Lutheran Church, 2131 Woodard Rd., Elma. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church or a charity of your choice. Condolences may be shared at www.woodfh.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
22
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Wood Funeral Home
784 Main Street, East Aurora, NY
Sep
23
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
St. John's Lutheran Church
2131 Woodard Rd., Elma, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Wood Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
I took care of Bernice at Greenfields, she had the kindest heart prayers are with you.
Madison
September 21, 2021
Thinking of you and your family during this difficult time . Aunt Bernice will truly be missed. Mark and I are so happy that we could be with Aunt Bernice during her 90 birthday. We still talk about to this day. God bless you and your loving family
Mark and Lynn Temme
Family
September 19, 2021
