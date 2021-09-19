Shippert - Bernice M.
(nee Schmidt)
Of Lancaster, NY. September 17, 2021.
Beloved wife of the late Reverend Paul Shippert; mother of Paul (Cynthia), David (Catherine), Timothy, Stephanie (Daniel) Dee and late Philip (Laurel) Shippert; grandmother of Stacey, Jenna, Lynda, Kirsten, Daniel and Joshua, Lucie, Violet and Jonathan; great-grandmother of William, James and Sophia; sister of Janet (Ed) Temme and late Melvin (Velma) Schmidt; survived by many nieces and nephews. Family will be present Wednesday, 4-8 PM, at WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 784 Main St., East Aurora. Funeral Service Thursday, 10 AM, at St. John's Lutheran Church, 2131 Woodard Rd., Elma. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church or a charity of your choice
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 19, 2021.