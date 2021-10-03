BANKS - Billie D. October 1, 2021, beloved husband of the late Eula Banks; loving father of Barbara Alnisa, Charles, Yvonne, Bryant, Billie R. and John Banks; doting grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great-grandfather; also survived by a host of family and friends. Visitation Tuesday, October 5th, from 10 AM-12 Noon. Funeral following at ALAN R. CORE FUNERAL HOME, 1933 Kensington Ave., Cheektowaga, NY. Mr. Banks was a Korean War Combat veteran.
My deepest sympathy for your loss. He's now resting with family and friends in Heaven.
Donna Druitt
October 8, 2021
My sincere condolences to you all.
LaTonya Pressley
Other
October 7, 2021
I am so sorry about the passing of your father. Your family and our family was very close growing up. Jake Druitt passed away in 2020 just before his 95th birthday. May they meet in heaven and have a great reunion. Please accept my sincere sympathy.
Beverly F Druitt
Friend
October 6, 2021
My condolences to the Banks family. May your memories of a long life bring you comfort in the days and weeks ahead. Praying for you all.
Renee West Bynum
Friend
October 5, 2021
Dear Lisa,
I was sad to see your father-in-law´s death notice in the paper. He was quite accomplished and looks like a nice man. I want to extend my condolences to you and John. And God bless your whole family.
Coleen Hanna
October 5, 2021
My sincere condolences to Barbara and the Banks family. Mr. Banks was one of the original Black Fathers of Jasper Parish and the last one. He will be fondly missed.
Praying for the family.
Rochelle Jackson
October 4, 2021
Deepest condolences to the Banks family. I hope you all can continue to see Daddy-O in all that's kind and good. Most sincerely, Coach