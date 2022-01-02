Menu
Brenda K. SHELTON Ph.D.
SHELTON - Brenda K., Ph.D.
On December 5, 2021. Wife of the late Harry C. Shelton; mother of Eric and Martha (Jim) Cipriani and the late Sara; devoted grandmother of Rachel, Jennifer, Hanna and Shane. Brenda was an avid reader and loved teaching. She was a professor at Buffalo State College where she founded the Women's Studies Program. Brenda was also active with the Everywoman Opportunity Center, Literacy Volunteers, and Planned
Parenthood. A memorial will be deferred in light of current public health considerations. Donations in Brenda's memory may be made to the Brenda Kurtz Shelton and Harry C. Shelton Fund (care of The Community Foundation of Greater Buffalo) or to a charity of your choice.


MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Jim Mason
January 10, 2022
She was engaging, caring and genuinely curious. I will miss her musings on current events and politics. She was always the most interesting person in the room with whom to have a discussion.
Jim Mason
Friend
January 5, 2022
