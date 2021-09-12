Menu
Carolyn M. JAWOROWICZ
FUNERAL HOME
Cichon-Borgosz Funeral Home
4929 Broadway
Depew, NY
JAWOROWICZ - Carolyn M.
Of Depew, September 9, 2021. Beloved wife of Paul Jaworowicz; devoted mother of Jeannine Gastle, Jody Jaworowicz, Amanda (Christian) Harry and Maria Jaworowicz; loving grandmother of seven grandchildren; dear sister of John (Joan) Heim, Nancy (Don) Snickle and the late David Heim; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation in the Cichon-Borgosz Funeral Home, Inc., 4929 Broadway, Depew, NY, Monday, 3-7 PM with a Funeral Service Tuesday at 10 AM. Relatives and friends are invited. Mrs. Jaworowicz was a Foster Parent. Flowers gratefully declined.


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
13
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Cichon-Borgosz Funeral Home
4929 Broadway, Depew, NY
Sep
14
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Cichon-Borgosz Funeral Home
4929 Broadway, Depew, NY
Cichon-Borgosz Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Carol had a special place in my heart, it was a great honor that I got to have her be part of my life, I took care of Carol for her dialysis and she would often call me the legend, she put me in a good mood with her sass and sarcastic comments, she will be missed greatly.
Hannah menshel
Friend
September 13, 2021
