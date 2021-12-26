Menu
Catherine T. MELAS
FUNERAL HOME
Wood Funeral Home
784 Main Street
East Aurora, NY
MELAS - Catherine T.
(nee Reilly)
Of East Aurora, passed away peacefully on December 22, 2021 surrounded by her family. Beloved high school sweetheart and wife of 42 years to Mark; devoted mother of Zachary (Patricia), Nathaniel (Amanda), Abigail (Kyle) and Elijah; adoring gramma to Henry Alexander; loving sister of Alice Lynch, Bill Reilly, Tom Reilly, Annie (Brian) Kirch, Theresa (John) Handerhan, Jeanne (Jonathan) Teale and sister-in-law of Peter and Georgia Melas; also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. Predeceased by her parents Bill and Annamay and her in-laws Alexander and Ann. Cathy was a gift to the world, she was generous in sharing her love and kindness with everyone she met. She put the needs and happiness of everyone before her own, she lived a full and joyful life. Family will be present Tuesday, 4-7 PM, at WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 784 Main St., East Aurora, where a Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, at 10 AM. Online condolences may be shared at www.woodfh.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
28
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Wood Funeral Home
784 Main Street, East Aurora, NY
Dec
29
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Wood Funeral Home
784 Main Street, East Aurora, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Wood Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Mark I am sorry for your loss sir. My God watch over you and your family
John hacker
Other
February 1, 2022
Elizabeth & Tom Tarlazzi
January 4, 2022
Dear Mark and Family, We're truly heartbroken to learn of Cathy's passing. We pray that your heart and soul will find peace and comfort during this difficult time. We are sharing in your sorrow with love and friendship.
Ed & Marlene Cogan
Friend
December 30, 2021
Dear Mark and family, Jim, Creve and I send our most sincere sympathy and love. Cathy was a caring and kind person . Everyone she met loved her. She will live on in your memories of her. Sincerely, Jim, Fros and Creve
Frosine Stolis
Family
December 29, 2021
George Melas Family
December 28, 2021
Georgia and I want to extend our condolences to Mark and all of Cathy´s family. Cathy and Mark gave generously of their time and talents to the community and to the East Aurora Country Club. Cathy will not be soon forgotten.
Thomas Rosenthal MD
December 26, 2021
With love
December 26, 2021
Prayers and thoughts go out to the family. We are so sorry for your loss. Cathy was a great person, inside and out.
Tim and Joyce Trautman
Friend
December 26, 2021
Mark and family, I am deeply saddened to hear of Cathy's passing! She was the most wonderful, warm, genuine person I have had the pleasure of meeting in my life. I am so sorry for your loss, most sincere condolences to you all! George from EACC
George Mintzer
Work
December 26, 2021
