MELAS - Catherine T.
(nee Reilly)
Of East Aurora, passed away peacefully on December 22, 2021 surrounded by her family. Beloved high school sweetheart and wife of 42 years to Mark; devoted mother of Zachary (Patricia), Nathaniel (Amanda), Abigail (Kyle) and Elijah; adoring gramma to Henry Alexander; loving sister of Alice Lynch, Bill Reilly, Tom Reilly, Annie (Brian) Kirch, Theresa (John) Handerhan, Jeanne (Jonathan) Teale and sister-in-law of Peter and Georgia Melas; also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. Predeceased by her parents Bill and Annamay and her in-laws Alexander and Ann. Cathy was a gift to the world, she was generous in sharing her love and kindness with everyone she met. She put the needs and happiness of everyone before her own, she lived a full and joyful life. Family will be present Tuesday, 4-7 PM, at WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 784 Main St., East Aurora, where a Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, at 10 AM. Online condolences may be shared at www.woodfh.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 26, 2021.