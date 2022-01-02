CHODORA - Charles F. "Cheektowaga Charlie"
December 23, 2021, age 95; beloved husband of the late Dorothy (nee Michael) Chodora; devoted father of Karen Westfall, Karl (Sharon) Chodora and Christopher (Melissa) Chodora; loving grandfather of Kimberly, Jennifer (Giovanni), Jason, Karl Jr. (Jenna), Evan (Isa), Collin, Molly and many great grandchildren; dear brother of the late Joseph Chodora and Nancy Appleby; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present Friday, January 7, 2022 from 4-7 PM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 3645 Genesee St. (two blocks east of Union Rd.). Family and friends are invited Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 10 AM to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at Our Lady of Christians Chapel, 4125 Union Rd., Cheektowaga, NY 14225. Charles was a World War II and Korean War United States Navy Veteran and a member of the Operating Engineers Local 17 Union. Share memories and condolences on Charles' Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 2, 2022.