Charles F. "Cheektowaga Charlie" CHODORA
CHODORA - Charles F. "Cheektowaga Charlie"
December 23, 2021, age 95; beloved husband of the late Dorothy (nee Michael) Chodora; devoted father of Karen Westfall, Karl (Sharon) Chodora and Christopher (Melissa) Chodora; loving grandfather of Kimberly, Jennifer (Giovanni), Jason, Karl Jr. (Jenna), Evan (Isa), Collin, Molly and many great grandchildren; dear brother of the late Joseph Chodora and Nancy Appleby; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present Friday, January 7, 2022 from 4-7 PM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 3645 Genesee St. (two blocks east of Union Rd.). Family and friends are invited Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 10 AM to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at Our Lady of Christians Chapel, 4125 Union Rd., Cheektowaga, NY 14225. Charles was a World War II and Korean War United States Navy Veteran and a member of the Operating Engineers Local 17 Union. Share memories and condolences on Charles' Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 2, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
7
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Cheektowaga Chapel
3645 Genesee Street, Cheektowaga, NY
Jan
8
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Our Lady of Christians Chapel
4125 Union Rd., Cheektowaga, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Please accept my condolences. Cully was a wonderful neighbor and friend to my Mom, Millie. Sincerely, Patricia (Kosin) Schultz
Patricia Schultz
January 17, 2022
We´re sorry that we won´t be in town to be with you to honor your Dad but we will be there in spirit. Sending love though. Your Dad was one of a kind!
Charlene and Greg Kubek
Friend
January 2, 2022
