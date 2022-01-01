WALSH - Charlotte Veronica
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday December 29, 2021. Devoted and much loved wife of Roderick (Rod) Walsh. Charlotte and Rod owned Hamburg Airport in Lakeview N. Y. Prior to that Charlotte owned a coffee shop in downtown Buffalo called SIP N SNACK. Charlotte was predeceased by her parents Louis and Josephine (Hombach) Claus and her siblings William (Vera) Claus, Louis(Dorothy) Claus, Joan (Frank) Huffman, and her beloved sister Janet (Morris) Brewster. Charlotte is survived by her stepson Frank (Karen) Walsh and her beloved nieces and nephews Louis (Diana) Claus, Beverly (Danny) Bazzani and Doc and Jill Brewster. No prior visitation. A private internment was held at Elmlawn Cemetery. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 1, 2022.