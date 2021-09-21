Kasprzyk - Cheryl Lynn
(nee Zolnowski)
Of East Aurora, NY. September 17, 2021. Beloved wife and best friend of 34 years to Pete Kasprzyk; loving and devoted mother of Emily and Allison; daughter of Thomas (Sue) Zolnowski and Susan (Sal) Nobile; sister of Charlene (Sam) Rotella and Christine (Mark) Brooks; daughter-in-law of Doris Kasprzyk; sister-in-law of Sharie Kasprzyk, CeeCee Strasser, Ronnie (Sue) Kasprzyk and Nancy Kasprzyk; loving fur mom to Duke, Rocco and Toby; survived by many nieces, nephews and friends that have become family. Family will be present Friday 4-8 PM at WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 784 Main St., East Aurora. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday 9 AM at St. Gabriel's RC Church, 5271 Clinton St., Elma. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
. Online condolences may be shared at www.woodfh.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 21, 2021.