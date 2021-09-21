Menu
Cheryl Lynn KASPRZYK
FUNERAL HOME
Wood Funeral Home
784 Main Street
East Aurora, NY
Kasprzyk - Cheryl Lynn
(nee Zolnowski)
Of East Aurora, NY. September 17, 2021. Beloved wife and best friend of 34 years to Pete Kasprzyk; loving and devoted mother of Emily and Allison; daughter of Thomas (Sue) Zolnowski and Susan (Sal) Nobile; sister of Charlene (Sam) Rotella and Christine (Mark) Brooks; daughter-in-law of Doris Kasprzyk; sister-in-law of Sharie Kasprzyk, CeeCee Strasser, Ronnie (Sue) Kasprzyk and Nancy Kasprzyk; loving fur mom to Duke, Rocco and Toby; survived by many nieces, nephews and friends that have become family. Family will be present Friday 4-8 PM at WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 784 Main St., East Aurora. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday 9 AM at St. Gabriel's RC Church, 5271 Clinton St., Elma. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences may be shared at www.woodfh.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
24
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Wood Funeral Home
784 Main Street, East Aurora, NY
Sep
25
Mass of Christian Burial
9:00a.m.
St. Gabriel's RC Church
5271 Clinton St., Elma, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Wood Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Pete and family, we wish to express our deepest condolences for your loss. May you find peace in knowing that so many people are keeping you in their prayers.
Glenn and Sara Stoltman
September 28, 2021
Peter, Emily and Allie, we never knew your Mom and wife not to be smiling and enjoying everyone around her. She introduced us to balaclava cheesecake!!! We are still shaken at the news and know that she will never be forgotten.
John and Suzanne Marino
Family
September 23, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Mike &Gail Herzog
September 22, 2021
My deepest sympathies for you and your family. May her joy and spirit live on.
Kelly Hall
September 21, 2021
Pete, Allie and Emily, We are sad, shaken and heartbroken! Please know that you are in our prayers! Much Love, The Flynn's
Deb Flynn
Friend
September 21, 2021
Pete - we are so heartbroken for you and the girls - our thoughts and prayers are with you
Robin & Chris Kmicinski
Friend
September 21, 2021
