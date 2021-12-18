BEDNARZ - Chester
Of Orchard Park, entered into rest on December 6th, 2021. Beloved husband of 75 years to the late Virginia (nee Pattison); devoted father of Paula and Sheila Bednarz; loving son of the late Peter and Apolonia; predeceased by John (Josephine) Bednarz, Anna (Philip) Pericak, Agnes (Stanley) Calkins, Blanche (Robert) Weyand, Joseph (Mary) Bednarz, and Josephine (Michael) Cernobe; also survived by nieces and nephews. Private services were held by the family. Entombment at Holy Cross Cemetery. Arrangements by Lombardo Funeral Home (SouthtownsChapel). Please leave memories and online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 18, 2021.