Chester BEDNARZ
BEDNARZ - Chester
Of Orchard Park, entered into rest on December 6th, 2021. Beloved husband of 75 years to the late Virginia (nee Pattison); devoted father of Paula and Sheila Bednarz; loving son of the late Peter and Apolonia; predeceased by John (Josephine) Bednarz, Anna (Philip) Pericak, Agnes (Stanley) Calkins, Blanche (Robert) Weyand, Joseph (Mary) Bednarz, and Josephine (Michael) Cernobe; also survived by nieces and nephews. Private services were held by the family. Entombment at Holy Cross Cemetery. Arrangements by Lombardo Funeral Home (SouthtownsChapel). Please leave memories and online condolences at
www.lombardofuneralhome.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 18, 2021.
Today, in a sad and longing voice, my 89 year old dad told me that his friend, Chester had died. May I extend condolences from the Vinolus family to the Bednarz family. We are sorry for your loss. Your dearly departed Chester was a kind and friendly man. My dad, Stacey Vinolus and his brother, Peter Vinolus were life long friends and fishing buddies of Chester. In the summertime, they would charter a Canadian fishing outfit to fly them into the wilds of Northern Canada, where the only way in or out was on a small airplane that landed and took off from the lake. My dad called it, "the puddle jumper." For two weeks, they would shed their city lives and become mountain men, not showering or shaving, smoking cigars and catching fish, huge fish. I have fond memories of listening as they recounted their victories. I am grateful that my dad and my Uncle Peter had Chester, a loyal, fun loving friend, fisherman, and family man. May he rest in Peace.
Stacy Lee Vinolus
Friend
March 10, 2022
