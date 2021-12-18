Today, in a sad and longing voice, my 89 year old dad told me that his friend, Chester had died. May I extend condolences from the Vinolus family to the Bednarz family. We are sorry for your loss. Your dearly departed Chester was a kind and friendly man. My dad, Stacey Vinolus and his brother, Peter Vinolus were life long friends and fishing buddies of Chester. In the summertime, they would charter a Canadian fishing outfit to fly them into the wilds of Northern Canada, where the only way in or out was on a small airplane that landed and took off from the lake. My dad called it, "the puddle jumper." For two weeks, they would shed their city lives and become mountain men, not showering or shaving, smoking cigars and catching fish, huge fish. I have fond memories of listening as they recounted their victories. I am grateful that my dad and my Uncle Peter had Chester, a loyal, fun loving friend, fisherman, and family man. May he rest in Peace.

Stacy Lee Vinolus Friend March 10, 2022