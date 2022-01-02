PROSPERO - Christopher S.

Of Port Matilda, PA, formerly from Lancaster, NY, returned to the Lord December 21, 2021. Devoted husband of Heather Carey and loving father of Teghan and Kelsey. Chris was the son of Nicholas Prospero and Evelyn Joyce (Edward Joyce) all of Lancaster, NY. He was brother and best friend to Nick (Kathy) and Vincent (Nancy) and godfather of Isabella Prospero. He is also survived by in-laws and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Chris was born on December 31, 1968 in Buffalo, NY. He was a 1986 graduate of Lancaster High School and earned a Bachelor's degree from Buffalo State College in Communications. He spent over 30 years in the radio world, most recently as Operations Manager and radio host at Big Froggy 101.1 where he was known as Boss Frog. Chris was a member of Good Shepherd Catholic Church in State College, PA. Visitation will be at Koch Funeral Home in State College, PA on December 30 from 1-3 and 5-8 PM. A Celebration of Life will be held on December 31, Chris' 53rd birthday, at Koch's Funeral Home at 11:00 AM. Father Charlie Amershek will officiate.







Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 2, 2022.