PROSPERO - Christopher S. Of Port Matilda, PA, formerly from Lancaster, NY, returned to the Lord December 21, 2021. Devoted husband of Heather Carey and loving father of Teghan and Kelsey. Chris was the son of Nicholas Prospero and Evelyn Joyce (Edward Joyce) all of Lancaster, NY. He was brother and best friend to Nick (Kathy) and Vincent (Nancy) and godfather of Isabella Prospero. He is also survived by in-laws and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Chris was born on December 31, 1968 in Buffalo, NY. He was a 1986 graduate of Lancaster High School and earned a Bachelor's degree from Buffalo State College in Communications. He spent over 30 years in the radio world, most recently as Operations Manager and radio host at Big Froggy 101.1 where he was known as Boss Frog. Chris was a member of Good Shepherd Catholic Church in State College, PA. Visitation will be at Koch Funeral Home in State College, PA on December 30 from 1-3 and 5-8 PM. A Celebration of Life will be held on December 31, Chris' 53rd birthday, at Koch's Funeral Home at 11:00 AM. Father Charlie Amershek will officiate.
Chris was an early childhood friend. He had an infectious laugh and great sense of humor. I made a lot of fond memories with him the short time I knew him. I will always remember his intelligence and love of life.
Steven Krickovich
January 9, 2022
You will never be forgotten Max Volume. I worked for an AM station in the same building as 103.3 the Fox and Chris was always a good guy, always smiling. One of the good people in radio. Rest in peace.
Matt Lorigo
Work
January 2, 2022
I am so sorry and very sad that Chris left us all much too soon. It´s been many years since we worked together but it feels like yesterday. I always loved every single encounter with Chris. Is sense of humor and love of life just oozed out of him. He leaves a tremendous legacy and all of us wanting more time with him. God bless Heather and the girls and all of his friends and family. You have my deepest sympathy and condolences.
Paul Alexander
Friend
December 30, 2021
Very sad, much love to the family. I and many in the region have had Chris in their lives through Froggy and Qwik Rock and I know he will be very much missed.
Carrie Emel
Other
December 30, 2021
Heather, Chris touched my heart and enriched my life on a daily basis during my 2 years here in State College. I will always be here to assist you and the girls in any way possible. I made that promise to Chris. I miss him so much already!
Andy Kreiser
Friend
December 28, 2021
Forever Media
December 28, 2021
Saint Joseph's Catholic Acad.
December 27, 2021
Thanks for being you. Always made me smile. I'll never forget working at Lyon's together or you doing a remote from the zoo... see you further on up the road.
Ian Wellsby
December 27, 2021
I met him and he was a good and funny person
Gregg Sheaffer
December 26, 2021
Heather, Teghan and Kelsey, I am so very sorry for your loss. Please know you are in my prayers and thoughts. May God give you peace and His comfort.