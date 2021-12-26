Menu
Claudia J.S. ANDERSON
FUNERAL HOME
D. Lawrence Ginnane Funeral Home
3215 Delaware Avenue
Kenmore, NY
ANDERSON - Claudia J. S.
(nee Svilokas)
Of Orchard Park, NY, December 21, 2021. Beloved wife of 40 years to Wendell B. Anderson. Dear mother of Cory Anderson (Chelsea Warren), Kelsey Anderson and Mackenzie Anderson. Daughter of Joyce Hagan Svilokos and the late John Svilokos; sister of Dale (Ted) Conner, Leslie (Al) Piccin, Patti (Alan) Smith, Jonna Boughton, Holly (Eric) Shymanski, John Svilokos; also survived by many nieces and nephews. A private family funeral is planned at Elmlawn Cemetery Mausoleum. Arrangements by D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, Kenmore, NY. Memorial contributions to Wings Flight of Hope, PO Box 872, Orchard Park, NY 14127 are preferred. Online condolences may be sent to www.GinnaneFuneralHome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 26, 2021.
To Wendell and all the family, I am so sorry for your loss. Your cherished memories will help you through this difficult time.
Kathy (Weil) Crissy
December 29, 2021
Condolences to you and the family. Our thoughts and prayers are with you at this most difficult time. May she rest in peace.
Jean McLean Raaflaub
Family
December 27, 2021
My heart aches for you in this most tragic of all losses....
Marge McMillen
Family
December 26, 2021
