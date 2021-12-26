ANDERSON - Claudia J. S.
(nee Svilokas)
Of Orchard Park, NY, December 21, 2021. Beloved wife of 40 years to Wendell B. Anderson. Dear mother of Cory Anderson (Chelsea Warren), Kelsey Anderson and Mackenzie Anderson. Daughter of Joyce Hagan Svilokos and the late John Svilokos; sister of Dale (Ted) Conner, Leslie (Al) Piccin, Patti (Alan) Smith, Jonna Boughton, Holly (Eric) Shymanski, John Svilokos; also survived by many nieces and nephews. A private family funeral is planned at Elmlawn Cemetery Mausoleum. Arrangements by D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, Kenmore, NY. Memorial contributions to Wings Flight of Hope, PO Box 872, Orchard Park, NY 14127 are preferred. Online condolences may be sent to www.GinnaneFuneralHome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 26, 2021.