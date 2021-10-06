RATH - Daniel T.
Of West Seneca, entered into rest on October 5, 2021. Beloved husband of Janine M. (nee Ratajczak) Rath; devoted father of Danielle (Thomas) Weaver and Dana (Eladio Maldonado) Rath; cherished grandfather of Jaxx and Dawson Weaver; loving son of the late Charles L. and Rose E. Rath; dear brother of Len (Marci) Rath, Barb (Mike) Vitello, Darren (Karen) Rath, Tracey Rath, and the late Dave Rath; also survived by family and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. near lake Ave., on Thursday from 3-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Fourteen Holy Helpers Church, 1435 Indian Church Rd., West Seneca, on Friday morning at 10:00 o'clock (please assemble at church). Interment Fourteen Holy Helpers Roman Catholic Cemetery. Please share memories and condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 6, 2021.