Dearest Janine, Danielle, Tom, Dana, Eladio, Jaxx and Dawson, Our hearts are broken for all of you for the loss of wonderful and loving husband, father and grandfather. During this time of terrible sorrow, may it help to know the God is holding Dan in His arms and all of you in His heart. Rest In Peace Dan. You´ve earned eternal happiness. Our sincere sympathy, love and prayers. Diane, Richard and Family

Diane Ralyea Friend October 6, 2021