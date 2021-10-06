Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Daniel T. RATH
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd
Orchard Park, NY
RATH - Daniel T.
Of West Seneca, entered into rest on October 5, 2021. Beloved husband of Janine M. (nee Ratajczak) Rath; devoted father of Danielle (Thomas) Weaver and Dana (Eladio Maldonado) Rath; cherished grandfather of Jaxx and Dawson Weaver; loving son of the late Charles L. and Rose E. Rath; dear brother of Len (Marci) Rath, Barb (Mike) Vitello, Darren (Karen) Rath, Tracey Rath, and the late Dave Rath; also survived by family and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. near lake Ave., on Thursday from 3-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Fourteen Holy Helpers Church, 1435 Indian Church Rd., West Seneca, on Friday morning at 10:00 o'clock (please assemble at church). Interment Fourteen Holy Helpers Roman Catholic Cemetery. Please share memories and condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
7
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
Oct
8
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Fourteen Holy Helpers Church
1435 Indian Church Rd, West Seneca, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
So sorry for your loss. May his soul Rest In Peace. I am sure all of the great memories will stay close to your heart forever.
Beanie Giglia
Friend
October 7, 2021
Dear Tracey, Tyler, and Connor, We´re so very sorry about the loss of your wonderful brother and uncle. During this time of great sorrow, may it help to know that God is holding Dan in His hands and all of you in His heart. Our sincere sympathy and many prayers. Richard and Diane Ralyea
Diane Ralyea
Friend
October 6, 2021
Sorry for your loss
Ron gebo
October 6, 2021
Dearest Janine, Danielle, Tom, Dana, Eladio, Jaxx and Dawson, Our hearts are broken for all of you for the loss of wonderful and loving husband, father and grandfather. During this time of terrible sorrow, may it help to know the God is holding Dan in His arms and all of you in His heart. Rest In Peace Dan. You´ve earned eternal happiness. Our sincere sympathy, love and prayers. Diane, Richard and Family
Diane Ralyea
Friend
October 6, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results