David A. GRIFFITHS
FUNERAL HOME
Erie County Cremation Service
873 Abbott Rd.
Buffalo, NY
GRIFFITHS - David A.
Of North Tonawanda, NY, December 24, 2021. Beloved husband of Veronica L. (Lesswing) Griffiths; dearest father of Mollie E. and Abigail R. Griffiths; grandfather of Jeremy L. Lewis Jr.; loving son of Gordon E. and the late Lois E. (Ottinger) Griffiths; brother of Kathleen (David) Gillon and Jonathan (Jennifer) Griffiths; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service at Hedstrom Memorial Baptist Church, 55 Losson Rd., Cheektowaga, NY, Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 11 AM. (Face masks required). Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share memories and online condolences at:
www.eriecountycremationservice.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 2, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
15
Memorial service
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Hedstrom Memorial Baptist Church
55 Losson Road, Cheektowaga, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Erie County Cremation Service
I´ve got many fond memories of camping and traveling all over the country with Davey and his family. I know he will be missed.
Rick Stotz
December 28, 2021
