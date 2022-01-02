GRIFFITHS - David A.Of North Tonawanda, NY, December 24, 2021. Beloved husband of Veronica L. (Lesswing) Griffiths; dearest father of Mollie E. and Abigail R. Griffiths; grandfather of Jeremy L. Lewis Jr.; loving son of Gordon E. and the late Lois E. (Ottinger) Griffiths; brother of Kathleen (David) Gillon and Jonathan (Jennifer) Griffiths; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service at Hedstrom Memorial Baptist Church, 55 Losson Rd., Cheektowaga, NY, Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 11 AM. (Face masks required). Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share memories and online condolences at: