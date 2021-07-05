Menu
David A. McGUIRE Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst, NY
McGUIRE - David A., Sr.
Of Kenmore, entered into rest July 3, 2021, at the age of 67. Beloved husband of Debra A. (nee Siejak) McGuire. Devoted father to Michelle (Daniel) McCarthy, David A. (Sarah) McGuire, Jr., Brian C. McGuire, and Adam C. McGuire. Cherished grandfather of Marissa (James) Kerins, Sarah, Carianne, Margaret McCarthy, Savannah and Annabelle McGuire. Adored great-grandfather to Aiden Kerins. Loving son of the late Carl and Margaret McGuire. Step-son of Elizabeth McGuire. Son-in-law to Shirley Siejak. Also survived by many friends and family. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Thursday from 3-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Bartholomew's Anglican Church, 2368 Eggert Rd., Tonawanda, on Friday morning at 10:30 o'clock (please assemble at church). David was a lifelong loyal buffalo sports fan. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in David's honor to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jul. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
8
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst, NY
Jul
9
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Bartholomew's Anglican Church
2368 Eggert Rd., Tonawanda, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My deepest sympathies to all of you. May you find comfort and strength in your memories.
Laurie Haug
July 9, 2021
I am very sorry to just hear about Dave. Love and prayers to all.
Javene
July 9, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Praying for your family.
The Kusmierczyk Family
July 9, 2021
DEBBIE, so sorry for your loss. I know we have lost touch since I moved to Georgia, but think of you often. Sending love and hugs.
Vonnie Hall-Kirker
July 7, 2021
Your FPUNY Family
July 6, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
tim and diana mcguire(FL.)
Family
July 5, 2021
