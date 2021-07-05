McGUIRE - David A., Sr.
Of Kenmore, entered into rest July 3, 2021, at the age of 67. Beloved husband of Debra A. (nee Siejak) McGuire. Devoted father to Michelle (Daniel) McCarthy, David A. (Sarah) McGuire, Jr., Brian C. McGuire, and Adam C. McGuire. Cherished grandfather of Marissa (James) Kerins, Sarah, Carianne, Margaret McCarthy, Savannah and Annabelle McGuire. Adored great-grandfather to Aiden Kerins. Loving son of the late Carl and Margaret McGuire. Step-son of Elizabeth McGuire. Son-in-law to Shirley Siejak. Also survived by many friends and family. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Thursday from 3-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Bartholomew's Anglican Church, 2368 Eggert Rd., Tonawanda, on Friday morning at 10:30 o'clock (please assemble at church). David was a lifelong loyal buffalo sports fan. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in David's honor to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Published by Buffalo News on Jul. 5, 2021.