MAGORIEN - David R.
61, of North Tonawanda, Wednesday, September 30, 2020. David was born in Niagara Falls, NY on November 14, 1958 to Robert and Mary (Percy) Magorien. David was a United States Army Veteran who served from 1976-1979, a former employee of Armstrong Pumps. In his spare time, he was an avid Buffalo Bills fan and enjoyed listening to music. David is survived by his sister, Catherine (Timothy) Follendorf; uncle of Ryan (Jennifer) Follendorf, Kelli (Matthew) Meisenburg; great-uncle of Brooklyn, Jade, Sydney, and Bennett. Friends may call Sunday, from 1-3 PM, at the WATTENGEL FUNERAL HOME, 533 Meadow Drive, North Tonawanda. Wattengel.com