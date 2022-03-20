SCHEUNEMAN - David J.
Of Sanborn, NY, March 12, 2022, at age 85. Beloved husband of Marilyn (Striemer); loving father of Michael (Patricia) Scheuneman, Michele (late John) Walsh and Melissa (Michael) Norman; devoted grandfather of five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; dear brother of Barbara (late Richard) Gurney; brother-in-law of Carl (Sheila) Striemer; also survived by nieces and nephews. There are no prior visitations. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Interment Acacia Park Cemetery. David was retired from the Niagara Lutheran Home and was a Church Elder at Our Savior Lutheran Church, Niagara Falls, NY. Donations in David's memory may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
. Please share your condolences at www.KOLANOFUNERALHOME.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 20, 2022.