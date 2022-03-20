Menu
David J. SCHEUNEMAN
SCHEUNEMAN - David J.
Of Sanborn, NY, March 12, 2022, at age 85. Beloved husband of Marilyn (Striemer); loving father of Michael (Patricia) Scheuneman, Michele (late John) Walsh and Melissa (Michael) Norman; devoted grandfather of five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; dear brother of Barbara (late Richard) Gurney; brother-in-law of Carl (Sheila) Striemer; also survived by nieces and nephews. There are no prior visitations. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Interment Acacia Park Cemetery. David was retired from the Niagara Lutheran Home and was a Church Elder at Our Savior Lutheran Church, Niagara Falls, NY. Donations in David's memory may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research. Please share your condolences at www.KOLANOFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 20, 2022.
