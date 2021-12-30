Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Debra KROLL
FUNERAL HOME
Wentland Funeral Home - North Collins
10634 Main Street
North Collins, NY
KROLL - Debra (nee Bastedo)
December 24, 2021, of Buffalo, NY, formerly of North Collins, NY, at the age of 64 years. Beloved wife of the late Lawrence Kroll; loving mother of Heather (Charles) Rice, Laura and Bethanne McMullen; grandmother of Calysta, Emily, Anna, Kayden and Seth; sister of Diane (late Michael) Dennis, Douglas, Darryl Bastedo and the late Donald and Charles Bastedo; also survived by many family and friends. Memorial Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements by the WENTLAND FUNERAL HOME, NY.


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 30, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Wentland Funeral Home - North Collins
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Heather and family, thinking of you during this difficult time.
Lori Faulkner from ESAH
December 30, 2021
Sorry for your loss
Kathy Spicola
Friend
December 29, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results