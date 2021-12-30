KROLL - Debra (nee Bastedo)

December 24, 2021, of Buffalo, NY, formerly of North Collins, NY, at the age of 64 years. Beloved wife of the late Lawrence Kroll; loving mother of Heather (Charles) Rice, Laura and Bethanne McMullen; grandmother of Calysta, Emily, Anna, Kayden and Seth; sister of Diane (late Michael) Dennis, Douglas, Darryl Bastedo and the late Donald and Charles Bastedo; also survived by many family and friends. Memorial Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements by the WENTLAND FUNERAL HOME, NY.







Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 30, 2021.