PANASIEWICZ - Dennis T.

Passed away October 5, 2021, husband of Diane M. (nee Berebko) Panasiewicz; father of Paula (Kurtis) Cross and Thomas (Jesslyn) Panasiewicz; known as Pocu to grandchildren, Chelsie and Adam; survived by brothers and sisters; predeceased by one sister; also survived by nieces, nephews and the grand dogs, Buddy and Sherman. Family present at the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3025 William St., near Union Rd., Cheektowaga, Sunday, October 10th, from 4-8 PM. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 1 St. Mary's Hill, Lancaster, NY 14086 Monday at 10 AM (Please assemble at church). Mr. Panasiewicz was a Vietnam Navy veteran, former Commander of VFW Post 515 and member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles.







Published by Buffalo News from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2021.