PANASIEWICZ - Dennis T. Passed away October 5, 2021, husband of Diane M. (nee Berebko) Panasiewicz; father of Paula (Kurtis) Cross and Thomas (Jesslyn) Panasiewicz; known as Pocu to grandchildren, Chelsie and Adam; survived by brothers and sisters; predeceased by one sister; also survived by nieces, nephews and the grand dogs, Buddy and Sherman. Family present at the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3025 William St., near Union Rd., Cheektowaga, Sunday, October 10th, from 4-8 PM. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 1 St. Mary's Hill, Lancaster, NY 14086 Monday at 10 AM (Please assemble at church). Mr. Panasiewicz was a Vietnam Navy veteran, former Commander of VFW Post 515 and member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles.
Published by Buffalo News from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2021.
I will miss our conversations. Always got a joke .
wally
October 10, 2021
Parkside neighbor & friend. Will miss your humor! You made the day bright & sunny for many. Rest in Peace
Marcia
October 9, 2021
The Terrones Family
October 9, 2021
So very sorry for your loss.
Joann Biniasz
October 9, 2021
In life, you never forget good people. I was a student of yours, Mrs. "Berebko, in 3rd grade at PS #9. I remember Mr. Dennis as one of our school engineers. You both were wonderful people and great examples. May God bless you and your family.
Marie Biniazewski-Zimmer
October 8, 2021
Sending our sympathies to your family I was Dennis´s bartender at the Eagles, I have very fond memories of DENNIS, he was a great guy
Bob(jingles)Dziengielewski
October 8, 2021
Your BFF Connie
October 8, 2021
Diane, we´ve been through thick and thin together. I´m here for you. May God bless and protect you.