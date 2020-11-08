Menu
Dolores C. SNIDER
SNIDER - Dolores C.
(nee Costello)
November 4, 2020. Beloved wife of Lemuel W. Snider; loving mother of Brian and Larry (Amy) Snider; dear grandmother of Jennifer (Ron) Adam, David and Ashley Snider; loving great-grandmother of two; sister of late George (Mary), and predeceased by Anna, Victor (Emma), Thomas (Josephine), Joseph Costello, Minnie (Gerald) Picerno, Mary (Charles) Buscaglia, Rita Lock and Anita (Sam) Guercio. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial, celebrated from Our Lady of Peace Church, 10950 Main St., in Clarence, Saturday at 9:30 AM. If desired, donations in Dee's name may be made to Hospice Buffalo. Online condolences at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News from Nov. 8 to Nov. 13, 2020.
