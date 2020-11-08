SNIDER - Dolores C.
(nee Costello)
November 4, 2020. Beloved wife of Lemuel W. Snider; loving mother of Brian and Larry (Amy) Snider; dear grandmother of Jennifer (Ron) Adam, David and Ashley Snider; loving great-grandmother of two; sister of late George (Mary), and predeceased by Anna, Victor (Emma), Thomas (Josephine), Joseph Costello, Minnie (Gerald) Picerno, Mary (Charles) Buscaglia, Rita Lock and Anita (Sam) Guercio. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial, celebrated from Our Lady of Peace Church, 10950 Main St., in Clarence, Saturday at 9:30 AM. If desired, donations in Dee's name may be made to Hospice Buffalo. Online condolences at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
.
Published by Buffalo News from Nov. 8 to Nov. 13, 2020.