Don had a mundane, yet profound impact on my life. About 16 years ago, when we were both at his father's funeral, I noted how I suffered from reflux. He proceeded to tell me about "food order" and how I was eating my meals the wrong way. So I followed his advice, and have been pain-free since. And I have passed on that advice (always attributing it to him) ti many others.

I recall him from childhood as a kind older cousin, and I'm sorry to hear of his passing. My condolences to the family.

Glen Franklin Family October 1, 2021