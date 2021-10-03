FRANKLIN - Don Craig
September 29, 2021. Beloved son of the late Marie (nee Craig) and late Clifford S Franklin; devoted father of Christopher Franklin and Alyson (Aaron) Borowczyk; loving grandfather of Maximilian Borowczyk; dearest brother of Kenneth (Deborah) Franklin Sr.; fond uncle of Jason (Elizabeth) Franklin and Kenneth (Rachel) Franklin Jr. Family will be present Monday 3-7 PM at the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William St. (near Harlem). Relatives and friends are invited to assemble for a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Josaphat Parish (William and Peoria Ave.) Tuesday at 9 AM. Don was a member of the International Union of Elevator Constructors Local # 14. Don retired from Gallagher Elevator where he worked for over 30 years. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Station of the Cross Catholic Media Network. Share online condolences at: www.Pietszak.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 3, 2021.