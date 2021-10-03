Menu
Don Craig FRANKLIN
FUNERAL HOME
Pietszak Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
2400 William Street
Cheektowaga, NY
FRANKLIN - Don Craig
September 29, 2021. Beloved son of the late Marie (nee Craig) and late Clifford S Franklin; devoted father of Christopher Franklin and Alyson (Aaron) Borowczyk; loving grandfather of Maximilian Borowczyk; dearest brother of Kenneth (Deborah) Franklin Sr.; fond uncle of Jason (Elizabeth) Franklin and Kenneth (Rachel) Franklin Jr. Family will be present Monday 3-7 PM at the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William St. (near Harlem). Relatives and friends are invited to assemble for a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Josaphat Parish (William and Peoria Ave.) Tuesday at 9 AM. Don was a member of the International Union of Elevator Constructors Local # 14. Don retired from Gallagher Elevator where he worked for over 30 years. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Station of the Cross Catholic Media Network. Share online condolences at: www.Pietszak.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
4
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Pietszak Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
2400 William Street, Cheektowaga, NY
Oct
5
Mass of Christian Burial
9:00a.m.
St. Josaphat Parish
William & Peoria Ave., NY
Ken
I appreciate your kind consideration at this difficult time. I reget that I won't be attending services as I expected but extent my sincere sympathy to you, your family and Don's family. I have fond memories of you and Don who had such a good sense of humor and a gentle spirit.
craig wiese
Coworker
October 4, 2021
My sincere condolences and deepest sympathy to the Franklin family. Death of a loved one is never easy, cherish the precious memories you have of your dear loved one. And May your family find comfort in knowing that the God of all comfort can help you cope with your loss.
Isabelle Rhem
October 2, 2021
Don had a mundane, yet profound impact on my life. About 16 years ago, when we were both at his father's funeral, I noted how I suffered from reflux. He proceeded to tell me about "food order" and how I was eating my meals the wrong way. So I followed his advice, and have been pain-free since. And I have passed on that advice (always attributing it to him) ti many others.
I recall him from childhood as a kind older cousin, and I'm sorry to hear of his passing. My condolences to the family.
Glen Franklin
Family
October 1, 2021
I remember the day Don and my Aunt Marie came home from the hospital--my first born cousin! That was when they lived right next door on Kirkwood Drive in West Seneca. Many fond memories of holiday gatherings and other get-togethers still remain alive in my mind. Will always remember the junk yard Dodge Don fixed up and I drove all the way out to Phoenix, Arizona, where it continued to be the most dependable transportation. God love you and keep you, Don!
Gregory (Greg) Franklin
Family
September 30, 2021
In loving memory of Donny, our hearts and prayers go out to the family. Our condolences. May ge Rest In Peace.
Phil & Vickie Campagna
Family
September 30, 2021
